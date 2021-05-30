City says public requires a voice on sports facility

FORT SMITH -- City officials want a feasibility study of a proposed sports complex to incorporate more community input than usually sought.

Timothy Jacobsen, director of the Fort Smith Convention and Visitors Bureau, said city officials should ask Conventions, Sports and Leisure International, the advisory and planning firm selected for the study, to "be a little heavier than normal" on public input to ensure engagement.

Jacobsen's comment came during a discussion with Ward 2 City Director Andre Good, who suggested looking at how a facility could serve community needs while also attracting visitors.

The discussion between Jacobsen, Good, and Advertising and Promotion commissioners was at the commission's Tuesday meeting after finalization of $7,500 for the feasibility study. The city administrator's office is matching the funds, which will be used to apply for a $15,000 matching grant from Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism to pay for the $30,000 study.

Jacobsen is confident Parks and Tourism, which hasn't been approached by anyone else for a matching grant of this kind, will match the city's money. The study is expected to take about three months.

"I'd just like to make sure, before we submit anything, that the scope is big enough and broad enough to cover all that we need to cover -- that it's just not a small idea, because again, this is going to be, in my opinion, a one-time opportunity to go before the voters, whoever is going to pay for this," Good said.

The facility could accommodate basketball, volleyball and cheerleading, as well as concerts, weddings and exhibits. Jacobsen also said the facility could complement downtown, the riverfront and the Fort Smith Convention Center.

Jacobsen estimates the economic impact from the facility would match its construction cost in the first year. Officials have estimated the cost between $20 million and $40 million.

The study will look at a multistate region to assess competition for similar venues and which sports have the highest demand in the region. It also will assess locations within the city and funding for the project.

Good suggested the Fort Smith Community Development Advisory Committee could be involved in the funding mechanism for the project. Mayor George McGill believes members of Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine, who oversaw completion of a health and wellness research center, would be interested as well.

Jacobsen pointed out that the study can be adjusted to include advisory groups as is seen fit. He also said health care facilities have partnered with sports complexes in other parts of the country.

"We're just trying to do due diligence and get all the questions asked to all the people we can and see whatever information comes out of it and make the next decision from there," Jacobsen said.

River Valley Fitness owner Randy Hilmer, a track coach who has trained youths to compete in the Olympics, said the facility needs to support the community, particularly young people. Hilmer said the facility is "not going to make it" if it doesn't.

State Rep. Jay Richardson, D-Fort Smith, who was at the meeting, said he believes a sports complex would earn support from the city.

"We love our sports, and we spend a ton of money on kids and sports, traveling in AAU, basketball, football seven-on-seven," he said.

Jacobsen spoke of a void for this kind of sports facility between Colorado and eastern Tennessee in his reasoning for the sports complex.

"Somebody's going to do it. Is it going to be Fort Smith, or do we want it to be Little Rock, or Bentonville, or Fayetteville, or Rogers, or Springdale?" Jacobsen said. "I want it to be in Fort Smith."

Good and two other directors were on the board when former state Sen. Jake Files was convicted of federal wire fraud and money laundering from his partnership with the city in construction of the River Valley Sports Complex, which would have included eight ballfields in Chaffee Crossing.

Fort Smith spent roughly $1.08 million in the partnership.

Good didn't have issues with the feasibility study in light of this history, calling them "two totally different ballgames" with different people.