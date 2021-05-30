Club news: Singing Men of Arkansas resuming rehearsals

Legion Post 27

American Legion Post 27 is holding its annual Memorial Day cookout from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 31 at the Fayetteville National Cemetery.

Hot dogs, hamburgers and side dishes will be served, free of charge. Any and all donations will be gratefully accepted.

Information: (479) 530-7728.

Civil War

The Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. June 3 at the Bella Vista Historical Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way, at the corner of U.S. 71 and Kingsland.

The program will be presented by local historical artist Daniel Hoffbauer, who will be displaying some of his work and discussing the inspiration for the art and the events he depicts. Several of his paintings portray scenes from the battles of Pea Ridge and Prairie Grove.

Information: (479) 790-4118 or email cnpribb@yahoo.com.

Calico Cut-Ups

The Bella Vista Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild Scholarship Committee has announced the 2022 Mary V. Pumphrey Memorial Scholarship has been awarded to Megan Pigeon, a first year student at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.

Pigeon is an apparel merchandising and product development major and is active in her community of Siloam Springs. She is also active in Benton County 4-H, having competed, taught classes and workshops and enjoys sharing her sewing skills with others.

Pigeon received $1,650, which will be awarded to her through the University of Arkansas. The Scholarship Committee consists of Mary Lange Kalin, chairwoman; Rebecca Logsdon, Vicki Donnell, Laurie Davis, Sandy Wilson and Barbara Betz. For information and to apply, visit calicocutups.com or email Mary Lange Kalin at marylangekalin@gmail.com.

Rotary

The Rotary Club of Fayetteville will meet at noon June 5 at the Rotary Park at Mount Kessler. The program will be on the 100 year celebration and Service Above Self awards. Email the club to RSVP.

Information: fvillerotary@gmail.com.

Singing Men

Singing Men of Arkansas is resuming in-person rehearsals and plans to add new members.

Singing Men of Arkansas is an all men's chorus organized in 2007, pursuing professional excellence in choral sound. The group is an auditioned volunteer group made up of men from every walk of life, brought together by a common interest in creating one sound that inspires and entertains their audiences. The men sing various music from patriotic to pop, from barbershop to Broadway, from sacred to secular.

SMA is looking for new members and is an excellent fit for men looking for an outlet for their passion for singing.

SMA performs at venues like Crystal Bridges and the University of Arkansas's Faulkner Center. They also frequently sing in smaller places such as churches, retirement centers and even prisons.

Information: singingmenofarkansas.org.

Needlework

The Bella Vista Needlework Club will meet again, starting June 7, at 10 a.m. every Monday at Riordan Hall. Members do various needlework projects such as knitting, crocheting, cross-stitch, weaving, embroidery, etc. Everyone works on their own projects.

On the first Monday of the month, there is a meeting, social and a show-and-tell.

Needlework Club dues are $2 annually. Riordan Hall has a small charge if you don't have a picture POA activity card, otherwise, just show your card at the desk each time and no fee will be charged by Riordan.

Information: Call or text Rosalyn Sloan at (479) 276-2033 with any questions. New members are welcome.

Writers and Poets

Bella Vista Village Lake Writers and Poets has announced that Donna May Hanson has agreed to be a co-director for the writers' group/club/literary league/guild.

The June meeting will be held under the pavilion at Tanyard Creek in Bella Vista. There will be two sessions Wednesday, June 9. One session from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a second from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. The pavilion has been reserved for the entire day, so you may spend the day writing in a relaxing outdoor setting or take a walk for a little inspiration. Bring your chair, quilt or lounger for a more comfortable stay.

The group meets monthly on the second Wednesday of the month.

Information: Email bvvillagewriters@gmail.com or call (608) 642-1294.

Archeologists

The Arkansas Archeological Society will meet June 9 via Zoom. Guest speaker will be Dennis Jones, a retired Louisiana archeologist. His talk, "Gone but Surely Not Forgotten: Results and Implications of the 1967 Investigations at the Monte Sano Site in Louisiana," will present findings about the earliest known prehistoric mound in North America.

Call for the Zoom meeting information.

Information: (479) 283-5720.