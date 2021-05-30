Cutoff set for teen vet camp

Southeast Arkansas students, ages 14-17, have until June 4 to apply for Anitrak Camp, a two-week summer residential veterinary and animal science career enrichment program at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

The camp is set for July 6-19 and hosted by the UAPB Department of Agriculture, according to a news release.

In addition to gaining awareness about the field of animal science, students will have another incentive -- those who complete the program will earn $250.

Participants will take field trips to various destinations in Arkansas, including the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, several animal farms and the Little Rock Zoo.

On campus, they will attend presentations by professors of the UAPB School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences and hear from guest speakers.

Program curricula will expose students to livestock, poultry, crop and fish production. Participants will learn the relevance of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) concepts through firsthand experience in water quality, soil, environmental, cell culture and biotechnology labs.

"We are hoping to have 20 participants -- 10 male and 10 female students," said Jayant Lohakare, UAPB associate professor of animal science. "Many students -- even those who are very interested in animals -- may overlook the area of veterinary or animal science when it would be a perfect fit for them. This program is intended to show them just how many interesting and fulfilling work opportunities there are in the industry."

To receive a copy of the application or for details, interested participants should contact Jayant Lohakare at lohakarej@uapb.edu or (870) 575-8540 or Emmanuel Asiamah at asiamahe@uapb.edu or (870) 575-8981.