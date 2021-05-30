Districts set for summer learning; some classes online

Northwest Arkansas’ largest school districts plan to provide summer school to area students.

“The global pandemic impacted teaching and learning over the past 15 months,” said Steven Weber, Fayetteville teaching and learning associate superintendent.

Most Arkansas schools are out for the summer following an unpredictable year, administrators said. Students transitioned to online learning at the end of the 2019-20 school year and experienced varied in-person, hybrid and online learning models throughout this past year.

Many school districts are responding to student learning gaps recognized during the pandemic by offering a variety of summer learning experiences, administrators said.

“Summer programs are designed to support all readiness levels through academic interventions, games, review of key skills and acceleration,” Weber said.

Summer school programs provide academic support and reviews of key skills, allow for high school credit recovery, improve foundational skills and student confidence, develop a love of learning and create a springboard for learning into the next school year, he said.

The district will be offering summer school primarily online this year because of construction projects going on in each school, Weber said.

Fayetteville is offering summer school for K-12 students from June 2 to Aug. 1 through the online iReady, Lexia, Classworks and credit recovery programs previously purchased by the school district, he said.

Students may engage in the programs from anywhere as long as they can connect to the internet. They will keep their district-provided Chromebook to use this summer, Weber said.

High school students may enroll in credit recovery classes online or at Fayetteville High School, he said. Credit recovery classes allow students to recover credit prior to the next school year and to continue with their path toward graduation, Weber said.

Class attendance is flexible, Weber said, adding students don’t have to attend summer school on specific days.

Students who enroll in the on-site credit recovery program will receive lunch daily, he said. Transportation won’t be provided, he said.

SPRINGDALE

Springdale will offer in-person instruction for students this summer, administrators said.

A program emphasizing reading for first- and second-graders will be offered in Springdale from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday from June 7 through July 1 at Jones and Westwood elementary schools, said Melissa Fink, an assistant superintendent who oversees instruction for prekindergarten to seventh grade.

“It is targeting the bottom 300 upcoming first- and second-graders in reading,” she said.

A Read, Enjoy and Discover: Full STREAM Ahead camp also will be featured from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from July 5 through Aug. 6 at several district schools, Fink said. The program also is designed for students in grades K-5 who need support in reading, she said.

A middle school reading program will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday from June 7 to July 1 at Sonora and Hellstern middle schools for students in sixth and seventh grades, Fink said.

Students in grades 8-12 will attend more traditional summer school June 3-24, said Shannon Tisher, assistant superintendent for curriculum, instruction and innovation for grades 8-12.

Summer school for students in grades 8-9 will be at Central Junior High, Tisher said. Grades 10-12 will have classes at Springdale High, and online students will attend classes at Tyson School of Innovation, she said.

Class for grades 8-12 will be held Monday through Friday in two sessions from 8:30 a.m. to noon and from 12:30 to 4 p.m., Tisher said. Students may attend one or both sessions, she said.

Transportation and lunch will be provided, said Trent Jones, communications director.

Summer school will be funded through covid-19 relief money, frequently referred to as Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, Jones said. Summer school has a budget of $525,000, he said.

ROGERS

Rogers has budgeted just more than $1 million for its summer school programs, which will also be funded from covid-19 relief money, according to district administrators.

The district is inviting elementary students who are one or more grade levels below proficiency in both reading and math to participate in summer school. Consideration will also be given to students with high absentee rates, said Sharla Osbourn, Rogers assistant superintendent.

The district will offer the program at Mathias, Northside, Old Wire and Tucker elementary schools four days a week for three weeks from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. starting June 7.

Transportation, breakfast and lunch will be provided, administrators said.

Osbourn said they want the program to have a “camp-like feel,” with activities such as crafts that increase student engagement.

The district is likewise offering two types of programs for students in middle and high school. One is a credit recovery program the district regularly offers each summer. Another program covers foundational math and literacy skills, as well as the development of good academic habits and attitudes, said Jim Davis, principal of Heritage High School.

The latter program also will feature team-building activities led by upper-class student mentors and staff members, Davis said.

Both secondary programs will operate on a schedule similar to the elementary program, except the secondary programs will be offered 8 a.m. to noon and noon to 4 p.m., Davis said.

BENTONVILLE

Bentonville is focusing on fun, re-engagement activities, coupled with hands-on literacy, math and science experiences for K-4 students, said Leslee Wright, communications director.

The Reset - Reconnect - Reengage program will be offered 8 a.m. to noon, Mondays through Thursdays, from June 7 to July 1 at Osage Creek Elementary School, she said.

“Students will also have an opportunity for PE and outside play each day,” she said.

The Re-engage Summer Camp will also be offered for fifth through eighth grade students from 8 a.m. to noon, Mondays through Thursdays, from June 7 to July 1 at Creekside Middle School, she said.

The district hopes to meet students’ social, emotional, mental and physical needs while providing academic enrichment in a safe and inclusive environment through the camp, she said.

Students in grades 9-12 have two options for summer school this year, Wright said. Original or credit recovery classes can be taken online in two sessions from June 2-15 and June 17-30, she said. Classes will be offered from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday through Friday, she said.

The district also will be offering Camp West, a chance for high school students to reconnect with academics, academic environments, fun learning, teachers and peers, Wright said. Camp West will be offered 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. — with the exception of some half-day programs — at West High School starting Tuesday and going until July 15,said Heather Hooks, West’s dean of students.

No programming will be offered July 5-9, Wright said.

A series of three-day learning experiences on topics such as science, sports and health, language, the university experience, exploring Arkansas and art will be offered, Wright said.

Meals and transportation will be provided for all K-12 students who need those services, said Jennifer Morrow, secondary education executive director.

“We will fund the summer school using the federal dollars we received to address learning loss related to the pandemic,” said Janet Schwanhausser, deputy superintendent. “We are still in the process of setting the budget for the summer work.”

Summer school programs are offered at no cost to students for all districts, administrators said.

Find out more

Details on how to enroll in summer school programming is available at:

• Bentonville: https://www.bentonvillek12.org/Page/24087

• Fayetteville: https://district.fayar.net/

• Rogers: Email info@rpsar.net

• Springdale: Email mfink@sdale.org or stisher@sdale.org

Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette

Mary Jordan can be reached by email at mjordan@nwadg.com or on Twitter @NWAMaryJ.