Dollarway employees rally at awards event

Editor’s note: This is the last of a three-part series looking into the annexation of the Dollarway School District into the Pine Bluff School District, which will take effect July 1.

Dee Davis’ job title in the Dollarway School District is school improvement specialist.

On Friday, she took on another role — the district’s lead cheerleader, even if it meant getting a crowd of classified and certified employees inside the Pine Bluff Convention Center ballroom a little warmed up after a nice meal.

“All the way …” she shouted.

“Dollarway!” a few responded.

Davis then asked for a little more oomph.

“All the way …” she repeated.

“Dollarway!” the crowd roared.

“All the way …” “Dollarway!” “Hip-hip-hooray! We’re simply …” “Dollarway!” The employees, nearly all decked in Cardinal spirit shirts, celebrated the end of a year marked with challenges in adaptive instruction amid the covid-19 pandemic and celebrated those who received superlative awards as classified or certified employees of the year. They danced to music, tipped their hats to retirees and paid homage to four of their own who passed away.

Among the retirees are Melvin Bryant, the district’s assistant superintendent for seven years who was first asked to help on a six-month basis. Bryant has spent 48 years in education.

“Our school reflects a true sense of community,” Davis said, explaining to employees the concept of a professional learning community. “A professional learning community is not an event or space in time. We are the professional learning community.”

LOW MORALE

Things weren’t always as spirited among faculty this school year, given their own district is on the cusp of annexing with their brethren in the Pine Bluff School District.

Superintendent Barbara Warren acknowledged low morale surfaced among teachers well before Thursday’s Staff Development Appreciation and Recognition program.

“There’s been a lot of questions and concerns,” said Warren, who also helms the Pine Bluff district and will remain in the role after the annexation. “At Dollarway, the morale has been much lower than it has been. We’ve lost points with teachers and staff, but the morale didn’t just plummet overnight.” Warren also noted that faculty have been sad about the thought of losing a school district they called their own, one that’s stood independently and served children in northern Pine Bluff for 107 years — the last 15 of which has included the former Altheimer Unified School District.

Booker Mays Jr. has worked in Dollarway schools as a health teacher, coach and dean of students over the past 31 years. Often associated with championship football and basketball teams on the junior and senior high school levels, Mays has been partially responsible for promoting and defending the Cardinal brand that many in the community still feel is in jeopardy, despite the state’s decision to keep the Dollar-way schools open for another year and likely beyond.

Mays didn’t hide his thoughts about teacher morale, confirming Warren’s observations.

“The morale is low,” he said. “When you get your school took from, people say you’re not a good teacher and you’re not doing anything to help kids, but I beg to differ. We have good teachers. This day and time, if you make a low test score, you’re considered a bad teacher, which is not the case.” Alumni, community members and faculty in the Dollarway community have aired their frustration over a lack of communication about the status of the schools, either in person or on social media. Warren said Pine Bluff and Dollarway district officials have held conversations with stakeholders about what the annexed entity would look like for 2021-22 and added that officials will develop a plan that takes into consideration the complaints they’ve heard.

Absent of a school board, Warren said those conversations have also included stakeholders’ opinions on how to draft plans for spending federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, designed to strengthen the operations of school districts amid the pandemic.

Dollarway students’ thoughts on the annexation have been mixed, Warren reported.

“While some of the students have been concerned about it, many of them have shown great hope for what’s next,” she said. “Many of the students have responded, ‘Well, if they have this or that, we should have this or that.’” Mays feels he’s been in the dark about what his role will be for the next school year. He’s currently the dean of students at Robert F. Morehead Middle School.

“It’s kind of hard because we’re not kind of being told a lot,” he said. “You pick up bits and pieces. You’ve got people who won’t be in some positions and coaches who won’t be coaches. We haven’t been told a lot. We don’t know what’s in for us. We’d like to know our assignments. We’d like to know if we have the Dollarway brand name because people are saying we’re going to be shipped over to Pine Bluff.” Mays then learned of Warren’s hope for the Dollarway campuses. Warren has stated a desire for all nine campuses — three in the Dollarway district and six in the Pine Bluff district — to remain open as long as it’s sustainable and efficient to do so.

“[I feel a] little better knowing we’ll still be under the name Dollarway,” he said. “Maybe they can keep us like that. A lot of history at Dollarway.”

AWARD WINNERS

Delaney Wells just wrapped up her third year of teaching with the district Teacher of the Year award. The second-grade instructor at James Matthews Elementary School will receive a $1,000 stipend and is now eligible for the Arkansas Teacher of the Year honor.

“To be honest, [annexation] hasn’t really changed a lot on my day-to-day practice,” said Wells, a Charleston native and Hendrix College graduate who first connected with Dollarway through the Arkansas Teacher Corps. “I’m still there for my students every single day, as I will be next year. It doesn’t really matter what district we’re in, because I’m there for my students.” Wells’ favorite teaching story involves reaching out to a student she had no luck connecting with at the beginning of her first year.

“My very first year teaching, which was definitely my hardest year teaching, I had a student who was a challenge in every way, and we just did not click together,” Wells said. “One day, I had a reward where students could come eat lunch with me. So, one of his friends invited him to come eat lunch with me and we sat there and chatted about not school at all. And ever since then, he was completely on board with me. He wrote me love notes, and just being able to make that connection with a student who before you were like ‘Why can’t I reach this kid?’ — and then all of a sudden, you do — it’s just very heartwarming and rewarding to be able to do that.” Wells was also acknowledged as Teacher of the Year for her school. Carmen Williams won the superlative award for Morehead Middle School, and Tuwana Thomas received the honor for Dollarway High School.

Cynthia Hardin was moved to tears and shouted praise after being named the maintenance and district-wide Classified Employee of the Year honor, earning her a $500 stipend. Other Classified Employees of the Year include Deric Shaw for the business office, Felecia Miller for health services, Carolyn Burnett for special services, Shirley Barnes for Dollarway High, Jaleisha Barnett for Matthews Elementary and Beverly Fletcher for Morehead Middle.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Warren reminded employees they were not alone in trying to clear hurdles the 2020-21 school year brought them. She spoke of her husband having a defibrillator placed in his heart, their house catching on fire and her excruciating leg pain due to nerve issues, all within the past 12 months.

Through it all, Warren told employees: “You were always on my mind.” She then challenged the staff not to be sad about annexation because of the work that’s left to do. She hopes to present a successful case to the Arkansas Department of Education to bring the Pine Bluff district back into local control by September 2023, which will mark the five-year anniversary of its state takeover.

“The Pine Bluff School District is a good, good school district with some major challenges,” she said. “You may be the reason we overcome those challenges. We are part of a bigger professional learning environment. All of these kids belong to us.” Warren said 95 to 98 percent of Dollarway teachers will remain employed for the next school year, adding those who received letters of nonrenewal will have an opportunity to be considered for other openings.

Those who will continue to work in the soon-to-be former Dollarway School District have received their charge for the annexed Pine Bluff School District.

“What’s next is that we’re going to continue to educate every child on the northside, Altheimer, Wabbaseka, Tucker, Sherrill and Plum Bayou,” Warren said. “We’re going to be a professional learning community. The Pine Bluff School District will be blessed to receive three more campuses.

“We’re going to do what we do. We’re going to do what we’ve been doing, and we’re going to do it well. We’re just going to have siblings to do it with.”

Dollarway School District nurses Kristine Brooks (front left) and Kathy Wells dance Thursday during the Staff Development Appreciation and Recognition event. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Retiring Dollarway High School Teacher Linda Simmons claps to music during the staff appreciation event on Thursday. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Maintenance Employee Cynthia Hardin was named the Dollarway School District Classified Employee of the Year for the 2020-21 school year. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

James Matthews Elementary School Second-grade Teacher Delaney Wells was named the Dollarway School District Teacher of the Year for the 2020-21 school year. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Melvin Bryant is retiring from his position in the Dollarway School District as an assistant superintendent. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)