Dollarway graduate earns over $120,000 in aid offers

Jamauria Byrd, a 2021 honor graduate of Dollarway High School, has earned more than $120,000 in scholarship offers, according to a news release.

Byrd has received scholarship offers from the Ben J. Altheimer Foundation, Arkansas Community Foundation/Gene Lyons Scholarship, Stop the Bleed and others.

Most recently, she was among honorees to receive a $1,000 Anthony Gathen Rainey Tolbert Scholarship, developed by former superintendents Frank Anthony of the Pine Bluff School District, Thomas Gathen of the Dollarway district, David Rainey of the Dumas district and Andrew Tolbert of the Warren district.

She plans to attend the University of Central Arkansas and major in nursing. Her ultimate goal is to became a nurse practitioner.

Byrd is the daughter of Commeka Goodloe and James Byrd. A lifelong resident of Wabbaseka, she has always attended school within the Dollarway School District, according to the release.

“She enjoys anything that involves meeting new people and helping others,” a spokesman said.