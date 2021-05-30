Dr. Katherine Quinn Emery- Nelson Barnett Heringer

Dr. Katherine Quinn Emery and Nelson Barnett Heringer had their wedding blessed at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at Highland House in Batesville. Officiating were the Revs. Mark McDonald of First United Methodist Church in Batesville and Jim McDonald of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, also in Batesville.

The couple married on May 22, 2020, with only their parents in attendance due to covid-19.

The parents of the bride are Jennifer and Dr. Robert Emery of Batesville. Her grandparents are Sharon and Phillip Daugherty of Benton and the late Mary Ann and Robert Emery of Tulsa.

The groom is the son of Carol and Elmer Heringer of Little Rock and the grandson of Sandra and Ira Nelson Barnett IV of Batesville and the late Brenda and Carl Heringer of Jonesboro.

The wedding blessing took place on the porch of Highland House under a floral display of hydrangeas, peonies and roses in shades of buttery yellow, blue and pink. A reading was given by Sarah Heringer of Los Angeles, sister of the groom. Guests were greeted by Archie Lewallen of Springdale and Dr. Heather Hirsch of Little Rock.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore a gown of tulle and lace. The bodice, embellished with floral lace appliques, had cap sleeves and a V-neckline. The skirt of layered tulle extended to a sweep train. She carried a hand-tied bouquet of lisianthus, garden roses, blue tweedia, peonies and ranunculus.

Serving as bridesmaids were Rebecca Bielamowicz of Chapel Hill, N.C.; Dr. Lisa Headley of Greenville, S.C.; Dr. Mary Beth Rhomberg of Little Rock; and Anna Heringer of Denver, sister of the groom. They wore sky blue gowns with an overlay of tulle and embellished with floral embroidery. They carried bouquets in shades of pink, yellow and blue, similar to the bridal bouquet.

Groomsmen were Alex Halloran and Alex Heringer, brother of the groom, both of Little Rock; and Clark Emery of Batesville and Colin Emery of Fayetteville, brothers of the bride. Guests were seated by Tyler Massery of Bentonville and Drew Tolleson of Early, Texas.

After the ceremony, a reception was held at Lyon College's Edwards Commons. A monogrammed dance floor centered the room. Guest tables held either tall arrangements of wedding flowers in crystal vases or smaller arrangements in blue-and-white Chinoiserie vases. The head table was decorated with a floral runner and crystal candelabra.

The bride has a bachelor's degree in biology from Hendrix College and a medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. She is a resident physician in Asheville, N.C.

The groom is a graduate of the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville with a bachelor's degree in biological engineering and from North Carolina State University in Raleigh with a master's degree in environmental engineering. He is a project engineer at McGill Associates in Asheville.

The couple are living in Asheville and plan a wedding trip to St. Martin.