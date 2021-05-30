Duffy students enjoy annual Buddy Day

GRAVETTE — The 2021 Buddy Day was held May 7 at Glenn Duffy Elementary School.

The annual event is held in a carnival-type atmosphere outside on the fenced-in playground behind the school.

Students are paired up as buddies and each one is given a laminated lanyard with a list of stations they will participate in with their buddy. They are then given about two hours to rotate among the stations, and their lanyards are punched at each station they visit.

Approximately 20 stations are set up on the playground offering activities for the students’ enjoyment.

Some of the stations include bounce houses, face painting, fingernail polish, BAGGO, water sprinkler and a snack and drink station. Other activities provided are sack races, bouncy ball races, water gun and pool noodle fights, hula hoops and football throw.

The Glenn Duffy Parent-Teacher Organization pays for the bounce houses each year and the students’ parents and guardians generously provide donations of snacks, drinks and other supplies for each station, according to Melissa Pittman.

Volunteers working the stations are student teams and groups from other schools who want to help and get volunteer hours. Some of the groups who help with the event include the high school girls’ basketball players, EAST students, junior high and high school cheerleaders and members of the National Junior Honor Society.