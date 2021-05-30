Education notebook

PBS mini-lessons set to begin July 6

Television mini-lessons taught by Arkansas teachers for kindergartners through fifth-graders will be broadcast this summer on Arkansas PBS and on other, related viewing platforms.

The "Rise and Shine!" programming will begin July 6 and continue every weekday for six weeks. Programming for kindergartners through second-graders will begin at 8 a.m. Shows for grades three through five will start at 9:45 a.m.

The shows are the result of a partnership between the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education and Arkansas PBS. The purpose of the lessons is to promote ongoing learning by elementary pupils and keep them from losing what they learned over the school year.

The different viewing platforms for the "Rise and Shine!" lessons are available at myarpbs.org/watch.

District picks new curriculum exec

Shana Spriggs-Loring has been selected to be the Little Rock School District's executive director of curriculum and instruction.

Spriggs-Loring, an elementary school principal in the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District since 2019 and the district's director of curriculum and instruction for two years before that, will replace Hope Worsham in the Little Rock job. Worsham is returning to the Arkansas Department of Education, where she previously worked.

A former Little Rock assistant principal and literacy instructional facilitator, Spriggs-Loring has a bachelor's degree in mass communication from the University of Central Arkansas and a master's degree in secondary education from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. She is working toward a doctorate in educational leadership, also from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.