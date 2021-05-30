Fast water, slow fishing

YELLVILLE -- As is customary, water in north Arkansas was too high for fishing last week during an annual May trip with a group of longtime friends.

We have come to expect that in recent years, but we treasure the outing for its fellowship and excellent food.

Comprising the group were Bill Eldridge of Benton, Ed Kubler of Benton, Rusty Pruitt of Bryant and a certain writer who doesn't seem to catch as many smallmouth bass as he did in the past.

"I don't know if the fishing isn't as good as it used to be or if I've forgotten how to fish," I lamented. "I'm about ready for some good luck for a change."

For this trip, we could assuredly blame the bad fishing on the conditions. Heavy rain had caused serious flooding on the Buffalo National River and Crooked Creek in mid-May. We watched the levels closely on the United States Geologic Survey website for days, and rapidly falling water levels made us optimistic. Then, water levels spiked again Saturday before settling into a gentle descent. On Sunday, the mark was just under 9 feet at the Arkansas 14 gauge. That's marginally OK for floating, but it's way too high for fishing.

Crooked Creek was no better. The level was about 3 feet above Kelly's Slab.

"We've had this trip on the calendar for months. We fish the water we have, not the water we want, so let's just go and make the best of it," I said in response to changing the destination.

An optimist can make a graph tell lies. Seeing it in person is pure honesty. At Arkanas 14, the Buffalo River boiled like week-old coffee on Sunday afternoon.

"Crooked Creek drops faster," Eldridge said. "Let's camp at Rush as planned. We can take day trips to Crooked Creek and fish the upper sections where maybe the water has fallen out a little bit."

After pitching camp at Rush Recreation Area, we drove to Yellville and were dismayed to see Crooked Creek in slightly better condition at the city park. It was high and fast, but not as dark as the Buffalo.

We launched our canoes at Snow Access for a 5.2-mile float to the Mark Oliver Access. It is the only stretch above Kelly's Slab that we hadn't floated, and we immediately fell in love with it. That section is lightly traveled compared to the stretch from the Mark Oliver Access to Kelly's Slab, and from Pyatt to Snow. It contains a lot of deep holes and gravel bars, and it looks unspoiled compared to the other sections.

Public access is conceptually good, but not always in practice. It is good if visitors respect the stream and pack out their trash. It is not so good if people disrespect and pollute the stream. The section from Pyatt to Snow, for example, looks as if a flotilla of dumpsters capsized in the stream. Trash litters the banks from start to finish.

In comparison, the stretch from Snow to Mark Oliver was delightfully tidy.

Because the water was so high and fast, our attempts to fish were unproductive. Fishing bottom contact lures required wedging into a bank out of the current and fishing in eddies. That is very productive in swift water when the level is stable, but smallmouth bass weren't having any of it Sunday. They also did not hit topwater lures or crankbaits.

The highlight of that day for me was, unfortunately, the lowlight for Eldridge and Kubler. In the 14 years and hundreds of miles I have floated with Eldridge, I have never known him to tump a canoe. I, on the other hand, have done it many times, sometimes at considerable expense.

With Pruitt and me trailing, Eldridge and Kubler passed under a small bridge. They didn't see a side channel entering the stream at a 90-degree angle at the bridge. The side current threw their canoe sideways against a bridge pier. The bow shot into the air, and over they went. It happened in slow motion, with Kubler's arms and legs flailing against a clear blue sky. There were sorely aggrieved that we witnessed it. Eldridge had to bail out of the canoe farther downstream to avoid a second tumping.

Supper was our solace. Kubler had marinated hubcap size ribeye steaks all day in Worcestershire sauce. The flavor permeated an entire steak and completely tenderized it. He topped them off with a glaze consisting of soy sauce, Worcestershire and Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauce. He also grilled corn on the cob and potatoes wrapped in foil and baked in coals.

"This is my favorite meal of the year," Kubler said.

On Monday, we floated nearly 7 miles from Pyatt to Snow, upstream from the previous day's journey. Monty Davenport, a former state representative, met us at the ramp and offered to shuttle Eldridge's truck and canoe trailer to Snow. He laughed when we told him about the bridge wreck.

"I built that bridge," Davenport said.

"Well, you should have built it without that side draft," I said, eliciting a roaring laugh in response.

The water was a bit clearer, but still too high to fish effectively. In a full day's fishing, I caught three Ozark bass on a Zoom Mini Lizard and four smallmouth bass on a firetiger Rapala Jointed Shad Rap.

When we returned to camp, Kubler was distraught to learn that a raccoon had gotten into the plastic tote that contained the buns for the evening's cheeseburgers. Two bungee cords secured the lid tightly, and Kubler was able to budge the lid enough to make a mere slit.

"Raccoon would have to flatten himself like a penny on a railroad track to get in there," I said. "Looks like even more of a trick for him to get out."

Kubler groused and grumbled about it for hours. Only a shot of Dubliner Irish whiskey on ice next to a campfire restored his spirits.

So good were the floating conditions Monday that we re-floated that section Tuesday. The water fell about a foot in the night, but we still completed the trip in two hours, tying the last knot on the canoe trailer rigging as the rain began to fall. Crashing the rapids at the Snow Trestle made the whole trip worthwhile.