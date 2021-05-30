Filming begins in Harrison for movie

HARRISON -- Work began here last week on a faith-based film about baseball.

Marty Roberts said God was the primary location scout.

"The main reason why we shot here is because I knew God wanted us to do it," he said.

Roberts, who moved from Texas to Arkansas 21 years ago, said filming 90% of "Running the Bases" in Harrison will be an opportunity to showcase his hometown.

"Harrison gets a lot of bad press," Roberts said. "To me, it was about bringing a faith-based film here and showing people around the world that this is a great community, a phenomenal place to live, an awesome place to travel through. The people here are still real kind.

"I wanted to bring it to Harrison because it's personal to me. I know the people here, and I know their hearts, and the bad rap that they get is not what they deserve. I've seen what this city has had to endure, and its not fair to this city."

Roberts said he was referring, at least in part, to a YouTube video.

Last year, Rob Bliss stood in front of the Harrison Walmart Supercenter and along a highway in town holding a Black Lives Matter sign.

With a hidden camera, over a period of days, Bliss captured video of several people in Harrison making derogatory and racist comments. He edited the video down to 2 minutes and posted it on YouTube on July 27, 2020, with the caption "Holding a Black Lives Matter Sign in America's Most Racist Town."

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/530bases/]

Bliss ran a "marketing and advertising agency that specializes in making viral video campaigns," according to his website at the time. His Harrison video has been viewed more than 10 million times, according to YouTube.

"The video's going to haunt us for a long time," said Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson.

But it didn't deter Manns Mackie Studios, the movie's production services company, which is owned by two Black men, Ty Manns and Bishop Charles Mackie.

Jackson said Robert Bigelow, a producer at Manns Mackie Studios and who is white, made an impassioned speech about why the film needed to be made in Harrison.

"After he experienced Harrison, he was expecting one thing, and he experienced something completely different, so his heart went out to Harrison," Jackson said. "None of them had ever been here. They were hired to do the film. They Googled it. They saw the video and said, 'Oh boy.' They had concern. After they got here, they were overjoyed with what they found. They found that Harrison was just the opposite of what the video portrayed it to be."

Bigelow couldn't be reached for comment, but Johnnie Ray Scroggins of Humble, Texas, the film's executive producer, talked about working with Manns Mackie Studios and its employees.

"We strived for that minority representation very strongly," he said. "The body of Christ, God doesn't look at skin color anyway. We have a lot of races represented in the film. Great, great talented people, too."

On Friday, Scroggins said the first week of filming had been "absolutely fantastic."

"All the people we've met and worked with have been so supportive and welcoming," he said. "The footage that we were getting is absolutely extraordinary!"

The screenplay was written by Roberts and Jimmy Womble, who recently moved from Houston to Blue Eye, Mo. Both men are directors of the film.

Roberts, Womble and Scroggins are the founders of UP2U Films.

Roberts said filming will continue in Harrison until June 19. Small portions of the movie will be filmed in Texas and Missouri. He hopes production of the film will be completed by Christmas so it can be distributed by March.

Roberts said the actors and crew are taking up about 100 hotel rooms in Harrison. He's hoping to help the hometown economy, too.

Roberts said the film is about twin brothers who play high school baseball. They're both being scouted by colleges and major league teams. One brother dies on the field of a heart condition. The other brother finds that he has the same condition and can no longer play baseball.

The surviving twin becomes a successful baseball coach, but that, too, has its pitfalls.

"He's torn between God, his family and his baseball team, and a 12-year-old little boy shows him exactly what he needs to do," Roberts said. "When that little boy shows him what to do, he takes a stand and pays a price."

Scroggins said the movie will have broad appeal.

"There is something for every age group in this film, but the message of faith is not compromised," Scroggins said. "It's a message equally to the nonbeliever as well as to the believer. It's a challenge. ... It'll take the viewer through an emotional journey of laughter and tears through the entire thing."

Roberts said the screenplay has won several awards, including from mainstream film festivals.

When asked why it was winning so many awards, Roberts said, "I just think God's moving in it."

"We've just got to be alive in a dark world right now, and this world is dark," Roberts said. "It's getting darker by the day, by the hour. And we just have to let God's light shine."

At His direction, Roberts said they've knocked on some doors to request permission to film at some places.

Things have gone surprisingly well.

"We knocked on one door, and the lady offered to make us cookies," he said.