Fundraiser lauds state for aiding Black colleges

Leaders in local and state government, philanthropists, business representatives and community leaders joined May 8 with Dr. Roderick L. Smothers Sr., president of Little Rock's Philander Smith College, to honor Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Legislative Black Caucus for their commitment to historically Black colleges and universities at a fundraising celebration hosted by Linda and Rush Harding.

Hutchinson was presented the Forward Vision Award for his support to the institution throughout his tenure. State Rep. Monte Hodges, Caucus chairman, accepted an award on behalf of the group's ongoing dedication to Philander Smith.

"We are delighted to recognize and honor Gov. Hutchinson and members of the Arkansas Legislative Black Caucus, who have proven themselves to be true friends of the HBCUs in Arkansas, particularly Philander Smith College," Smothers said. "Their commitment to the future of this great state is demonstrated by their focus on improving the lives of Arkansans by investing in higher education."

Along with eight members of the Caucus, the approximately 150 guests included Lisenne Rockefeller; Little Rock Mayor Frank D. Scott Jr; Arkansas Hospital Association executive Romeeka Taylor; and Archie Schaffer and Jeffrey Wood with Tyson Foods. Other distinguished guests included Bob Dodson, Arkansas Realtors Association; Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge; and Randy Zook, president/chief executive officer of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce. Members of the Philander Smith board of trustees present were Dr. Maurice Gipson, Dr. Tionna Jenkins, Karyn Bradford Coleman, Roderick Dunn and Bishop Gary Mueller of the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church.

The event yielded more than $350,000 for the college.

Philander Smith College