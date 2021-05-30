FYI: Geology, books and a water circus

May 30 (Sunday)

Hidden Wonders Scavenger Hike -- 1 p.m., meet at the Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m. weekends, in the Crystal Bridges studios. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

The Owls of Hobbwarts -- 3 p.m., Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

__

May 31 (Memorial Day)

Shaddox Hollow Geology Hike -- 10:30 a.m., Shaddox Hollow Trailhead, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Memorial Day Ceremony -- 11 a.m., Wall of Honor in Bella Vista. Free. 876-2624.

Virtual Gallery Tour -- Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m. weekends, in the Crystal Bridges studios. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Going on a Bug Hunt -- 2 p.m., Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

__

June 1 (Tuesday)

"At the Wedding" -- A new love story by Bryna Turner, 2 p.m Saturday-Sunday and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through June 13, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. $51-$70. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

__

June 2 (Wednesday)

Virtual Gallery Tour -- Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Young at Heart Book Club -- "Darius the Great Is Not Okay" by Adib Khorram, noon & 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews -- "Blanche Cleans Up" by Barbara Neely, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

__

June 3 (Thursday)

Spanish Conversation Club -- Noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Cirque Italia -- Water Circus Silver, June 3-6, Central Mall in Fort Smith; June 10-13, Washington County Fairgrounds in Fayetteville. $15-$40. silver.cirqueitalia.com.

__

June 4 (Friday)

Virtual Architecture Tour -- 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via YouTube. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Book Release -- For John Two-Hawks' "Of Mist and Stone," 6-8 p.m., Eureka Springs Community Center, 44 Kingshighway. Free admission; books & prints by artist Teresa Sullivan will be for sale. johntwohawks.com.

Tails & Tales Trivia -- 6:30 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook Live. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

__

June 5 (Saturday)

Walk and Talk -- An Hour of Fayetteville Square History with J. B. Hogan, 10 a.m., meet at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Founders Day -- Celebrating the 140th birthday of the Rogers community, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Rogers Historical Museum and Railyard Park in Rogers. Free. 621-1154.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m. weekends, in the Crystal Bridges studios. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Writing Workshop -- "Pandemic Poems" with Noelia Cerna, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Battlefield Tour -- 3 p.m., meet at Hindman Hall Museum, Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. $3-$5. 846-2990.

Forest Concert Series -- Dawson Hollow, 7 p.m., North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

June 6 (Sunday)

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m. weekends, in the Crystal Bridges studios. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Discover The Grounds Workshop -- Natural Ink Making with Katherine Rutter, 1-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges' Durand Studio. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

On Show

"Statis And Change" -- Including the works of Kai Drachenberg, Moh'd Bilbeisi, Maryam Amirvaghefi, Lourdes Valverde, Zeek Taylor and John Rankine, through May 30, Art Ventures, 20 S. Hill Ave. in Fayetteville. Free. artventures-nwa.org.

"Crafting America" -- Featuring more than 100 works in ceramics, fiber, wood, metal, glass, and more unexpected materials, through May 31, Crystal Bridges Museum. crystalbridges.org.

"A Better Bird" -- A photo exhibit on the history of the poultry industry in Northwest Arkansas, through June 12, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Interform's Assembly -- A monthlong series of community events, public performances and 13 free exhibitions at various venues in downtown Springdale, through June. Organized by new nonprofit Interform, formerly the Arkansas Arts and Fashion Forum and NWA Fashion Week. interform.art/assembly.

"Creativity Cubed" -- What will you build with 16,000­ blocks, through autumn, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. amazeum.org.

"Art in Aviation" -- In collaboration with the Fort Smith Air Museum, through Sept. 19, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

"Light of Freedom" -- A 13-foot found object sculpture referencing the Statue of Liberty's iconic torch and bridging past and present ideas about freedom, through Sept. 26, Courtyard off Gallery 1, the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. in Bentonville.

"Selections From the Permanent Collection" -- Through Sept. 26, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com

Book Release — For John Two-Hawks’ “Of Mist and Stone,” 6-8 p.m. June 4, Eureka Springs Community Center, 44 Kingshighway. Free admission; books & prints by artist Teresa Sullivan will be for sale. johntwohawks.com.