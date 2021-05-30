Gentry board renews contracts

GENTRY — New contracts for the 2021-2022 school year will be offered to about 85 classified personnel as a result of a School Board vote on May 17 to renew contracts for classified staff of the School District.

Contracts for teachers and administrative staff were approved at earlier meetings.

Also approved by the board were the resignation of Sammie Cunningham from her contract as a bus driver; the hiring of Karen McCoy as a nurse at the primary school; Terry Rye as the transportation department fleet manager; and Nancy Tagg in food service; in-district transfers of Doel Frazier to a different bus route, changing the contract from three to four hours per day, and Jo Young from evening custodial supervisor to custodian.

The retirement of Linda Williams from her position as custodian was approved, as well as the resignation of Nikki England as a kindergarten teacher.

It was also reported that Emmy Cunningham and Pam Harrelson were giving up their bus driving positions. Cunningham had driven for 18 years and Harrelson for

Both continue on in their full-time posts for the school district.

Cody Napier was transferred from High School Science to Middle School STEM, Julie Harrison from third-grade teacher to fourth-grade teacher, Bethany Bryant to special education at the primary school, and Andrew Tingley as an alternative learning environment teacher.

Stipend changes were approved for Andrea Folger, moving from MCL1 to MCL3; Kendra Crouse to high school FACE coordinator; and Melinda Ramsey, from MCL1 to MCL2.

Daniel Ramsey, track and football coach, addressed the board during the comments from the staff period and apologized for an angry reaction to a situation on his part but also to clarify he made no threats and used no curse words.

The only threat made, Ramsey said, was to come to the School Board, which he did by reading his brief statement. He said he has served 29 years in the field of education, with 14 of those being in Gentry, and had received a letter of dismissal. No other information was shared in the open session at the meeting.

In other action, the board approved giving the $500 per year step raise for staff members to those whose salaries are set by board action, an e-sports stipend of $2,000, approved on a second reading a cardiac emergency response plan, and approved on first readings minor changes to the Career and Technical Education Handbook and the Parent-Student Handbook.

The board approved a uniform change for the girls’ basketball team and also approved proceeding with adding seventh-grade volleyball to the school-sponsored sports in the next year. According to Terrie Metz, superintendent of Gentry Public Schools, the cost to the district to add the program would be minimal since the school already has a number of older uniforms the girls could use and the seventh-grade team could ride on the bus with the other volleyball teams to matches.

It was reported to the board that the school district’s ALE or alternative learning environment program has led to 22 seniors graduating over the last two years who otherwise would not have been able to earn their high school diplomas. Justin Ledbetter, head of the program, reported that the program had 34 students enrolled both last year and this year and that 63 percent of the seniors in the program had graduated. Ledbetter spoke of expanding the program to help freshmen and sophomore students, as well as juniors and seniors.

The ALE program provides a way for students who need an alternative way to earn their high school diplomas to complete their coursework and receive the credits necessary to graduate. He said expanding the program will help not only juniors and seniors who have fallen behind to graduate but will provide ways for freshmen and sophomores to make up lost credits and get caught up earlier and back on track in their high school years.

Students from the primary school STEM program demonstrated their programing of mini-robots for the board. The program at the primary school was made possible through grants which Victoria Groomer, the primary school principal, had applied for and received. Enrichment aide Sharon Selvidge, who leads the program, brought the students to demonstrate the skills they are learning through the program at the primary school.

The board appointed Melissa Holland (representing the board) and Randall Bolinger and Kellsey Eller to represent the community as part of a committee to screen applicants for the position of middle school principal.

Randy Moll may be reached by email at rmoll@nwadg.com .