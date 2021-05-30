Happy birthday (May 30): You might say that your birthday gift is a cosmic bulldozer for your obstacles. A lot clears out of your way before August, and with very little effort from you. All you have to do is state your intention and let your brilliance flow. Subsequently, relationships, habits and new lifestyle frameworks are among the things you build.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The obstacle to happiness is a habit of not liking things and disapproving of what's going on. There's no point in judging the scene. No good comes out of it. If something is not for you, leave to find what is.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): To admire an animal is to be changed by it as you share in its spirit for a moment. Animal experiences can widen your perspective or inspire you to go the opposite direction by narrowing your focus to that which truly matters.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Daydreaming is so lucky for you, but it's not like you can do it on command. You need a relaxed vibe and a stretch of unstructured time. A flight of fancy will contribute to your happiness now and in the future.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): If you're going to nothing, then you'll do it in a state of readiness. You'll be alert and observant. In this mode, doing nothing is not inaction; rather, it just might be the best action.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Curiosity can only exist in a state of security. Where trust is lacking, there will be no questions, only the answer of defensiveness. To increase engagement, increase safety.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Pain, like a hot pan, teaches you to let go, and quickly. Consider that there may be no special technique to learn here, and neither is there anything to work through. All you have to do is drop it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You're in a mood to make things. Set aside time to work on this. What happens next is amazing. Ideas flow; the good ones rise like cream; and you'll merge with the richness of the creative spirit.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): People irritate. They don't mean to. In fact, they can accomplish maximum irritation without effort or even conscious knowledge of their effect. Of course, the true origin of annoyance is born in the annoyed, not the annoyer.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): One thing that keeps you from making friends is your worry that you'll be obligated to a more involved relationship than you want. Today's gift is one of mutual expectations.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The old beliefs just don't fit. Consider that maybe you don't need new beliefs to take their place. Perhaps what's needed is actually a lack of belief — a space that creates a vacuum for bigger and better things.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Though at times it's right to dive in before you can talk yourself out of action, right now a more thoughtful approach is favored. Make plans. The thought process will bring you to a confident place.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You're still looking for something to take away the sting of the past. Many available coping options are modes of survival versus life enhancers. Experiment. Make no commitments. Where possible, try before you buy.

LUNAR INFORMATION EXCHANGE

The time to ask for directions is when you have a specific destination in mind but don’t know how to get there. Those who have yet to claim a desired destination do not need directions. They need knowledge of their options. The sharing spirit of an informative Aquarius moon will get people talking, putting new ideas in accessible reach.

FORECAST FOR THE WEEK AHEAD

Last week, Mercury went retrograde, and these first few days of the reversal will bring a review lesson. Stories get told twice, three times, four times… Instructions must be given again. Orders will be canceled and re-ordered. It’s not all as tedious as it sounds, especially if you use the redo to bring awareness to a different aspect of the interaction. With more chances comes more chances to get things right.

Mars in Cancer has been focused on taking action to make the home base everything that fortifies us. The early week features an auspicious angle of Mars and Neptune, both in water signs. The lineup will be a portal to fantasyland, our dreams and schemes aimed at fulfilling the current Mars agenda.

Consider that there is so much in your immediate environment that is the wondrous result of improbable good fortune, mind-blowing marvels, gifts of astounding abundance… all sitting in plain view. The obvious things get ignored for good reason. We couldn’t function optimally with perpetually astonished minds. And yet, we would be wise to lift the veil of oblivion more regularly and check in to life’s numerous amazements.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Whether she is defying gravity or letting it go, actress and vocal powerhouse Idina Menzel is the queen of iconic vocal moments. She’s continued the streak with songs from “Frozen 2” that are sung around the world in many languages. Menzel is a versatile Gemini born when Mercury, Venus and Saturn were in Taurus, the sign of the voice. Her moon is in entertaining Leo.