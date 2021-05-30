Incorporations

Benton County
Presseller Rental Management LLC, Selene Martinelli Presseller, 321 Violet St., Centerton
Samaniego Enterprises LLC, Matthew Samaniego, 505 S. Madison St., Siloam Springs
Hoyer MTB LLC, Caleb Edens, 3 Hoyer Lane, Bella Vista
Camp Cut LLC, Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers
Taqueria El Viejon LLC, Jaime Cortes Carreon, 1817 Craig Circle, Rogers
Storemore Lawson LLC, Brenda Lee, 2210 Sandpiper Ave., Lowell
Largesse Designs LLC, Dayana Muir, 401 S.E. Jayhawk Blvd., Apt. 204, Bentonville
Stream Massage Spa LLC, Manqing Ye, 201 S. 19th St., Unit G, Rogers
Beaver Lake Bowfishing & Outdoors LLC, Robert Suchy, 273 Jack Perry Drive, Centerton
Square Six Technologies II LLC, Chris Gulstad, 106 N. Broadway St., Siloam Springs
Walker Capital Group LLC, Barry Jay Walker, 5 Cunningham Lane, Bella Vista
She's The Mansch LLC, Joseph Allen, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers
Mason Plumbing LLC, John Travis Mason, 1660 Sunrise Circle, Centerton
TMS Projects Inc., Thomas P. Seay, 130 W. Central Ave., Bentonville
Brbeca LLC, Cathleen J. Faircloth, 2912 Northaven Drive, Bentonville
Silver Bells LLC, Sridhar Reddy Swarna, 3410 N.W. Creekstone Cove, Bentonville
Tapstation LLC, Nickolas Eugene Yeakley, 310B Commercial St., Centerton
JM Design LLC, Jessica Mueller, 206 N.W. O St., Bentonville
Ozark Mountain She Shed LLC, Charles Radtke, 2800 S. J St, Rogers
Storemore Huntsville LLC, Brenda Lee, 2210 Sandpiper Ave., Lowell
N&B LLC, Jeremiah Nicholson, 219 Dawn Drive, Centerton
McMillan Welding LLC, Michael McMillan, 11964 Brush Arbor Road, Bentonville
JR&R Distribution Inc., Joshua Moffatt, 609 S.W. Eighth St, Suite 600, Bentonville
Fordham & Johnson Properties LLC, Chris Hambrick, 202 Crawford St., Pea Ridge
Jordan McKay Ventures LLC, Alex Evans, 2 S. Sechrest Circle, Rogers
Trujillo's Properties LLC, Juan R. Trujillo, 2700 S. Taylor Court, Rogers
CB Sunset Properties LLC, Cory Gayer, 9950 Arkansas 72 East, Bentonville
My Narramaya LLC, Myraflor Canciller, 4001 S.W. Town Vu Road, Bentonville
Rising Sea LLC, Jesse Dupree, 1477 Andrew Court, Siloam Springs
Air-Tec Inc., Susan Joy Koller, 1915 S.W. Birch St., Bentonville
Sage 1Rf, LLC, Jason N Bramlett , 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers
Soul Food Farms LLC, Miranda Ward, 13879 Game Farm Road, Gravette
Buccaneer Travel LLC, Jason Cuce, 521 Halleck Coach Road, Centerton
501 Elite Dispatching & Logistics LLC, Jeremy Baker, 771 Reisling St., Centerton
Mid Town Bar LLC, Bobby J. Bittle, 8025 Lakeshore Drive, Rogers
Moyes's Painting LLC, Yessenia Regalado, 4300 S.W. Chapelstone Ave. No. 3, Bentonville
Gartman Enterprises LLC, Lucas Gartman, 600 S. Promenade Blvd., Apt. 1208, Rogers
S&L Construction LLC, Luis Joaquin Vargas, 1706 S. L St., Rogers
Chris Elsten LLC, Chris Leroy Elsten, 2833 N. 13th St., Rogers
Lane Saling LLC, Lane R. Saling, 3300 S. Second Place, Rogers
Plantation Duplexes LLC, Joel Kurtz, 100 W. Main St., Gentry
Juse' LLC, Alvin Singh, 4420 Collins Circle, Rogers
Shadetree Enterprises LLC, Timothy Darren Larimer, 2306 N.W. Harvard Walk, Bentonville
Better Together Properties LLC, Jason Lee Thomas, 2193 Pickwick Terrace, Siloam Springs
Eph320 LLC, John Starnes, 243 Pace Lane, Cave Springs
Jackson Safety Systems LLC, Perri Jackson, 19684 Shinn Springs Road, Siloam Springs
Handy Hubby NWA LLC, Kyle Wesley Evans, 405 Birmingham St. S.E., Gravette
The Well Of NWA, Edwin N. McClure, 119 S. Second St., Rogers
Overcome Gym LLC, Suzanna Lykins, 114 Harrison Ave., Lowell
RCDL Enterprises LLC, Deena Murray, 33 Penzance Drive, Bella Vista
Shady Acres Lawn Service LLC, Lucille Margaret Smith, 14 Grisham Drive, Bella Vista
Joseph Wisdom Partners LLC, Sam Adelusimo, 2870 W. Walnut St., Suite 2, Rogers
Tmack LLC, Michael C. Hathorn, 13811 Harris Road, Rogers
MYE LLC, Maria Y. Estrada, 951 Bobglen Circle, Centerton
Carroll County
Hawk Autos LLC, Carlos Abril, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs
GK Auto Trading LLC, Gani Adekunle, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs
Forward Autogroup LLC, Edward Williams, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs
C&M Exotic Autos LLC, Curtis Muhammad, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs
Skyline Motorsports LLC, Damian Chavez, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs
Kane Enterprises Of NWA LLC, Ty Mrahunec, 6 Forest Park Drive, Suite E, Holiday Island
KNJ Autogroup LLC, Romenzo Canada, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs
Mission Lane Autos LLC, Ryan Gray, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs
Falls Price Autos LLC, Tavon Falls Jr., 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs
Diamond Autogroup LLC, Fransisco Paniagua, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs
Streamline Motors LLC, Andres Esquivel, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs
Piscataway Motors LLC, Javon Thompson, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs
Deluxe Autogroup LLC, Kenyan Muhammad, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs
Eurekness 2 LLC, Heather Anne Reed, 9 Hillcrest Drive, Eureka Springs
Washington County
Barnett Construction & Stone LLC, Cheyenne Storm Barnett, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Browns Dispatching Service LLC, Calvin Brown, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Nailed It LLC, Yasmine Robinson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Momoneybusiness LLC, Braylen K. Muhammad, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
McGraw Holdings LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Pilot View Fabrication LLC, Colton Lane Meredith, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
House Of Hoshinsul LLC, Tonya N. McNeary, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Happy Glass LLC, Jordan Arthur Walkup, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Pohovey Rentals LLC, Gennifer Thompson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Op Pressure & Soft Washing Services LLC, Josh Rodgers Oliver, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Micro Biography LLC, Christina Cash, 2961 N. Bluegrass Place, Fayetteville
LBOE Trucking LLC, Deandre Elston, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
I.Design Event Decor & Floral LLC, Mavis D. Pryor, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
BAT 2021 Ventures LLC, T. Craig Jones, 244 W. Dickson St., Suite 202, Fayetteville
Applied Principles Consulting LLC, Courtney Leigh Starr, 8309 Carrie Smith Road, Springdale
Kim Fedosky Brinson Memorial Little Libraries Inc., Shelley Kinder, 1312 Bobwhite Ave., Springdale
Littrucker LLC, Terricka Miller, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Glow And Go LLC, Ashley Sedberry, 175 Hunter Allen Drive, Springdale
Sabe LLC, Alfred Nkunga, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
My Financial Freedom Rei LLC, Yuhui Liu, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Mowcephus LLC, Micah Holmstrom, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
New Jersei And Company LLC, Jamiya Smith, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Bar8 LLC, Clivie Coffman, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Kynzley Nicole LLC, Jayriana Edgerson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
E. R. Medrano Home Improvements LLC, Jason Boyeskie, 1830 Shelby Lane, Fayetteville
Clark's Private Senior Services LLC, Shameka Clark, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Mack Coffee Co. LLC, Jeffery Mack, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Upcycle NWA LLC, Brandy Walsh, 4774 Trails End Lane, Fayetteville
Humble Hart LLC, Amber Hintz, 2811 Springdale Ave., Unit 7664, Springdale
Tried & True Roofing LLC, Grant Spruill, 1803 W. Nettleship St., Fayetteville
Princess Southern Homes LLC, Donna Renea Petersen, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Freshly Faded Grooming LLC, Charles Edward Walton Jr., 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
K Sweets LLC, Kensly Shaquille Hewlett, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Side Out Sports LLC, Joseph Kaegi, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Naztfloat LLC, Robert Joseph Mahler Jr., 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Body Essentials By Renia LLC, Sharray Wilson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Clark Quality Creations LLC, Samuel Clark, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Truequity Rio Blanco LLC, Rayburn W. Green, 234 E. Millsap Road, Suite 200, Fayetteville
Lost Cloud Industries LLC, Kyle Bozeman Adams, 1902 N. Pine Valley Drive, Fayetteville
Breaux Soignet Inc., Lucas T. Regnier, 320 N. Rollston Ave., Suite 105, Fayetteville
Yunglife Studios & Media Inc., Michael Jerone Young Sr., 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
WLB Cattle Co. LLC, Lauren Bartholomew, 11550 Viney Grove Road, Prairie Grove
Hedgehog Management LLC, Allen Mazzanti, 2583 N. Quality Lane, Fayetteville
Pinnacle Point Transportation LLC, Austin Perkins, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
O'Connell Ventures LLC, Brian O'Connell, 3088 E. Pebblestone Drive, Fayetteville
Erin Ashcraft Artistry LLC, Jason Boyeskie, 1830 Shelby Lane, Fayetteville
Julia Rose Boyer Designs LLC, Julia Boyer, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Quality Tax Service By Jacque LLC, Jacqulyn Lee, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Matute's Landscaping LLC, Vanessa Adelayda Matute, 2200 Monticello Place, Springdale
Stevi Kuykendall LCSW LLC, Shealtiel Blue Kuykendall, 2241 Green Acres Road, Fayetteville
Meckem's Weaponry LLC, Jordan Meckem, 4223 W. Titus Drive, Fayetteville
Earthrocks LLC, Jessica Shian Davis, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
11 Recycled Clothing LLC, Kyle Ellison Champion, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Klassy Whites LLC, Bria Compton, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Everlasting Landscaping LLC, Alvaro Violantes, 3412 Grainger Circle, Springdale
Chew Own This Steak-Ribs-Seafood LLC, Leon Elbert Chew, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Shayy Hair Xtensions LLC, Breionnie Shayneice Burton, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Terrell's Management Enterprises LLC, Michael Terrell Parks Jr., 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Lakeside Lawn Care LLC, Cody A. Seals, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Trucut Fitness & Performance Training LLC, Brian Christopher Smith, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
In2L LLC, Thomas Reynolds, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Davis Landscaping & Lawncare Services LLC, Keith Davis, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Yggdrasil 3D Printing LLC, Dillon Johnson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Beauty By Tonya LLC, Latonia Turner, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Cho Co Late Factory By Key LLC, Keylliah Williams, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Rouchie Estates LLC, Robert Greer, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Crew & Ford Transport Co. LLC, Patrick James Mouton Jr., 12735 Red Oak Drive, Fayetteville
M&N Medical LTD, Angie Kestner, 2588 Peabody Place, Fayetteville
Dirtbag LLC, Garret Reck, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Omnichoice LLC, Marilyn Nethery, 1253 N. Rupple Road, Fayetteville
Melito Family Brands II LLC, Robert Lee, 2140 N. College Ave., Suite 1, Fayetteville
Royal Restoration LLC, Tieler Driscoll, 18872 Shoreline Way, Fayetteville
Kindness Now, Elizabeth Garriss, 1431 E. Stubblefield Road, Fayetteville
Clear Streams Floors LLC, Neil Stafford, 2723 N. Stagecoach Drive, Fayetteville
Delta Property Investment Group Inc., Dominic Morquecho, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
The Basin Sportsman's Club LLC, Jeffrey S. Fender, 605 Doe Drive, Springdale
Da "Wright" Spot LLC, Chester Wright, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Juana's Comfort Food LLC, Lejuana Alphea Tyler, 4218 Savannah Lane, Springdale
Morgan Enterprise Systems LLC, Zachary Morgan, 946 Ethan James St., Elkins
Patterfly LLC, William Bryan Higgins, 8304 Buona Sera St., Springdale
Rise Dental Temp Agency LLC, Jessica Darleigh Boeckmann, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Xo Pink Luxury Collections LLC, Luuv L. Parker, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Forbis Realty LLC, Robin Ezell Forbis, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Mold Elimination Services LLC, Basel Ali Khalil Sr., 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Treatsbyladyj LLC, Jessica Nicole Jackson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Ali Lynn's Bubble Tea LLC, Amber Holdridge, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
RRT Rentals LLC, Remius Thompson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
JSKMF LLC, Amy M. Wilbourn, 4375 N. Vantage Drive, Suite 405, Fayetteville
Exotic Smokers LLC, John Edwards, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Maximus Hardwood Floor Installation LLC, Victor Hernandez, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
The Frazzled Stork LLC, Chevon Breckenridge, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
K4 Print Shop LLC, Kelly Dwyer, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Creditique LLC, Jessica Dandrades, 1039 Guttensohn Road, Unit H , Springdale
MJFDSK LLC, Amy M. Wilbourn, 4375 N. Vantage Drive, Suite 405, Fayetteville
Southern Charm Wedding Event House LLC, Staci Smith, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Ocean Prime Finance LLC, Judith Mills, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
GSD Bros Concrete LLC, Luz Elena Alanis Corona, 1021 Morgan Haley Lane, Springdale
Bright Marketing Industries LLC, Garrett Edward Bright, 1670 W. Sunset Ave., Suite A, Springdale
Ellegood Farm LLC, William Elder, 1794 Berry St., Fayetteville
Castlerock Holdings LLC, Kimberly Coger, 3291 S. Thompson St., B 101, Springdale
Jose & Jose Handyman LLC, Jose Guadalupe Ibarra, 1319 N. Boxley Ave., Fayetteville
Kingsmill Farms LLC, Patricia Manning, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Rudeboi Development LLC, Joseph Thomas, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
TMS Square Properties LLC, Todd Lewis, 4375 N. Vantage Drive, Fayetteville
Soulmart LLC, Emma Elizabeth Clark, 966 N. Honore Place, Fayetteville
Steadfast Farms LLC, Heith Caudle, 3058 N. Market St., Fayetteville
CKP Lawn & Fence LLC, Heith Caudle, 3058 Market St., Fayetteville
MZ P Kisses LLC, Natasha Allen, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Botanist Babes Houseplants LLC, Kristin Fulmer, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Naughty Nikki LLC, Kishori Stewart, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
On The Bayou Boutique LLC, Haleigh Churchwell, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Shade Brow Studio LLC, Andrew Gabbard, 16891 Lake Sequoyah Drive, Fayetteville
Fast Forms Supply USA-AR Inc., Roscoe Turner, 1591 London Terrace, Springdale
Growth & Development LLC, Kali Rae Baird, 201 E. Harold St., Fayetteville
Iotus LLC, Sokmaly Chheang, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Smoknds BBQ LLC, Charles Ray Dickinson Sr., 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Supersport Transportation LLC, Ryan Edward Gifford, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Famgoonsss LLC, Jacob Hamilton Banks, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Kim's Cash LLC, Kimberly Ann Lewis, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
My Family's Empire Landscaping LLC, Jasmine Rochelle Morgan, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Ebrown Service And Detail LLC, Edward J. Brown, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Max Drone Service LLC, Maxwell David Svobodny, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Brad Nubbie Consulting Inc., Brad Nubbie, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Lisi Light Media LLC, Silvia Manning, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
RRT Trucking Service LLC, Remius Thompson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Derrick Thrower Trucking LLC, Derrick Thrower, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Extreme Tints LLC, Jeremy Belcher, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Burdette Lawn-Care & Pressure-Washing LLC, Davonte Burdette, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Endless Kink LLC, Kristopher Watson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Ro Flooring Painting & Remodeling LLC, Ronald Osorio, 2209 S. Thompson St., B-1, Springdale
Ozark Compost & Swap LLC, Darren Gibbs, 3729 N. Crossover Road, Suite 111, Fayetteville
Cartouche LLC, Charles T. McKinney, 1263 W. Mount Comfort Road, Suite 111, Fayetteville
Wild Garden Boutique LLC, Erica Pruitt, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Evergreen Concrete Edging LLC, David Rush, 2140 N. College Ave., Suite 1, Fayetteville
The Green House Cottages Of Northwest Arkansas LLC, Amy M. Wilbourn , 4375 N. Vantage Drive, Suite 405, Fayetteville
Meat Pipe LLC, Charles T. McKinney, 1263 W. Mount Comfort Road, Suite 111, Fayetteville
Bria Bundles & More LLC, Kimbria Cotton, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Quick Transit Express LLC, Timothy Bohannon, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Unlimited Heating & Air Conditioning LLC, Mary Stilwell, 1800 Cambridge Park Place, Apt. 201, Springdale
Taylor Made LLC, Taylor Scott Athear Smith, 3815 Williams Cove, Springdale
Lead Pursuit LLC, Benjamin Bryce, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Tierra De Los Ninos LLC, Ernesto Jose Muniz, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville.