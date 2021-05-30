Incorporations

Benton County

Presseller Rental Management LLC, Selene Martinelli Presseller, 321 Violet St., Centerton

Samaniego Enterprises LLC, Matthew Samaniego, 505 S. Madison St., Siloam Springs

Hoyer MTB LLC, Caleb Edens, 3 Hoyer Lane, Bella Vista

Camp Cut LLC, Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers

Taqueria El Viejon LLC, Jaime Cortes Carreon, 1817 Craig Circle, Rogers

Storemore Lawson LLC, Brenda Lee, 2210 Sandpiper Ave., Lowell

Largesse Designs LLC, Dayana Muir, 401 S.E. Jayhawk Blvd., Apt. 204, Bentonville

Stream Massage Spa LLC, Manqing Ye, 201 S. 19th St., Unit G, Rogers

Beaver Lake Bowfishing & Outdoors LLC, Robert Suchy, 273 Jack Perry Drive, Centerton

Square Six Technologies II LLC, Chris Gulstad, 106 N. Broadway St., Siloam Springs

Walker Capital Group LLC, Barry Jay Walker, 5 Cunningham Lane, Bella Vista

She's The Mansch LLC, Joseph Allen, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers

Mason Plumbing LLC, John Travis Mason, 1660 Sunrise Circle, Centerton

TMS Projects Inc., Thomas P. Seay, 130 W. Central Ave., Bentonville

Brbeca LLC, Cathleen J. Faircloth, 2912 Northaven Drive, Bentonville

Silver Bells LLC, Sridhar Reddy Swarna, 3410 N.W. Creekstone Cove, Bentonville

Tapstation LLC, Nickolas Eugene Yeakley, 310B Commercial St., Centerton

JM Design LLC, Jessica Mueller, 206 N.W. O St., Bentonville

Ozark Mountain She Shed LLC, Charles Radtke, 2800 S. J St, Rogers

Storemore Huntsville LLC, Brenda Lee, 2210 Sandpiper Ave., Lowell

N&B LLC, Jeremiah Nicholson, 219 Dawn Drive, Centerton

McMillan Welding LLC, Michael McMillan, 11964 Brush Arbor Road, Bentonville

JR&R Distribution Inc., Joshua Moffatt, 609 S.W. Eighth St, Suite 600, Bentonville

Fordham & Johnson Properties LLC, Chris Hambrick, 202 Crawford St., Pea Ridge

Jordan McKay Ventures LLC, Alex Evans, 2 S. Sechrest Circle, Rogers

Trujillo's Properties LLC, Juan R. Trujillo, 2700 S. Taylor Court, Rogers

CB Sunset Properties LLC, Cory Gayer, 9950 Arkansas 72 East, Bentonville

My Narramaya LLC, Myraflor Canciller, 4001 S.W. Town Vu Road, Bentonville

Rising Sea LLC, Jesse Dupree, 1477 Andrew Court, Siloam Springs

Air-Tec Inc., Susan Joy Koller, 1915 S.W. Birch St., Bentonville

Sage 1Rf, LLC, Jason N Bramlett , 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers

Soul Food Farms LLC, Miranda Ward, 13879 Game Farm Road, Gravette

Buccaneer Travel LLC, Jason Cuce, 521 Halleck Coach Road, Centerton

501 Elite Dispatching & Logistics LLC, Jeremy Baker, 771 Reisling St., Centerton

Mid Town Bar LLC, Bobby J. Bittle, 8025 Lakeshore Drive, Rogers

Moyes's Painting LLC, Yessenia Regalado, 4300 S.W. Chapelstone Ave. No. 3, Bentonville

Gartman Enterprises LLC, Lucas Gartman, 600 S. Promenade Blvd., Apt. 1208, Rogers

S&L Construction LLC, Luis Joaquin Vargas, 1706 S. L St., Rogers

Chris Elsten LLC, Chris Leroy Elsten, 2833 N. 13th St., Rogers

Lane Saling LLC, Lane R. Saling, 3300 S. Second Place, Rogers

Plantation Duplexes LLC, Joel Kurtz, 100 W. Main St., Gentry

Juse' LLC, Alvin Singh, 4420 Collins Circle, Rogers

Shadetree Enterprises LLC, Timothy Darren Larimer, 2306 N.W. Harvard Walk, Bentonville

Better Together Properties LLC, Jason Lee Thomas, 2193 Pickwick Terrace, Siloam Springs

Eph320 LLC, John Starnes, 243 Pace Lane, Cave Springs

Jackson Safety Systems LLC, Perri Jackson, 19684 Shinn Springs Road, Siloam Springs

Handy Hubby NWA LLC, Kyle Wesley Evans, 405 Birmingham St. S.E., Gravette

The Well Of NWA, Edwin N. McClure, 119 S. Second St., Rogers

Overcome Gym LLC, Suzanna Lykins, 114 Harrison Ave., Lowell

RCDL Enterprises LLC, Deena Murray, 33 Penzance Drive, Bella Vista

Shady Acres Lawn Service LLC, Lucille Margaret Smith, 14 Grisham Drive, Bella Vista

Joseph Wisdom Partners LLC, Sam Adelusimo, 2870 W. Walnut St., Suite 2, Rogers

Tmack LLC, Michael C. Hathorn, 13811 Harris Road, Rogers

MYE LLC, Maria Y. Estrada, 951 Bobglen Circle, Centerton

Carroll County

Hawk Autos LLC, Carlos Abril, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs

GK Auto Trading LLC, Gani Adekunle, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs

Forward Autogroup LLC, Edward Williams, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs

C&M Exotic Autos LLC, Curtis Muhammad, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs

Skyline Motorsports LLC, Damian Chavez, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs

Kane Enterprises Of NWA LLC, Ty Mrahunec, 6 Forest Park Drive, Suite E, Holiday Island

KNJ Autogroup LLC, Romenzo Canada, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs

Mission Lane Autos LLC, Ryan Gray, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs

Falls Price Autos LLC, Tavon Falls Jr., 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs

Diamond Autogroup LLC, Fransisco Paniagua, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs

Streamline Motors LLC, Andres Esquivel, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs

Piscataway Motors LLC, Javon Thompson, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs

Deluxe Autogroup LLC, Kenyan Muhammad, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs

Eurekness 2 LLC, Heather Anne Reed, 9 Hillcrest Drive, Eureka Springs

Washington County

Barnett Construction & Stone LLC, Cheyenne Storm Barnett, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Browns Dispatching Service LLC, Calvin Brown, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Nailed It LLC, Yasmine Robinson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Momoneybusiness LLC, Braylen K. Muhammad, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

McGraw Holdings LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Pilot View Fabrication LLC, Colton Lane Meredith, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

House Of Hoshinsul LLC, Tonya N. McNeary, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Happy Glass LLC, Jordan Arthur Walkup, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Pohovey Rentals LLC, Gennifer Thompson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Op Pressure & Soft Washing Services LLC, Josh Rodgers Oliver, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Micro Biography LLC, Christina Cash, 2961 N. Bluegrass Place, Fayetteville

LBOE Trucking LLC, Deandre Elston, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

I.Design Event Decor & Floral LLC, Mavis D. Pryor, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

BAT 2021 Ventures LLC, T. Craig Jones, 244 W. Dickson St., Suite 202, Fayetteville

Applied Principles Consulting LLC, Courtney Leigh Starr, 8309 Carrie Smith Road, Springdale

Kim Fedosky Brinson Memorial Little Libraries Inc., Shelley Kinder, 1312 Bobwhite Ave., Springdale

Littrucker LLC, Terricka Miller, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Glow And Go LLC, Ashley Sedberry, 175 Hunter Allen Drive, Springdale

Sabe LLC, Alfred Nkunga, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

My Financial Freedom Rei LLC, Yuhui Liu, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Mowcephus LLC, Micah Holmstrom, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

New Jersei And Company LLC, Jamiya Smith, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Bar8 LLC, Clivie Coffman, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Kynzley Nicole LLC, Jayriana Edgerson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

E. R. Medrano Home Improvements LLC, Jason Boyeskie, 1830 Shelby Lane, Fayetteville

Clark's Private Senior Services LLC, Shameka Clark, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Mack Coffee Co. LLC, Jeffery Mack, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Upcycle NWA LLC, Brandy Walsh, 4774 Trails End Lane, Fayetteville

Humble Hart LLC, Amber Hintz, 2811 Springdale Ave., Unit 7664, Springdale

Tried & True Roofing LLC, Grant Spruill, 1803 W. Nettleship St., Fayetteville

Princess Southern Homes LLC, Donna Renea Petersen, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Freshly Faded Grooming LLC, Charles Edward Walton Jr., 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

K Sweets LLC, Kensly Shaquille Hewlett, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Side Out Sports LLC, Joseph Kaegi, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Naztfloat LLC, Robert Joseph Mahler Jr., 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Body Essentials By Renia LLC, Sharray Wilson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Clark Quality Creations LLC, Samuel Clark, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Truequity Rio Blanco LLC, Rayburn W. Green, 234 E. Millsap Road, Suite 200, Fayetteville

Lost Cloud Industries LLC, Kyle Bozeman Adams, 1902 N. Pine Valley Drive, Fayetteville

Breaux Soignet Inc., Lucas T. Regnier, 320 N. Rollston Ave., Suite 105, Fayetteville

Yunglife Studios & Media Inc., Michael Jerone Young Sr., 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

WLB Cattle Co. LLC, Lauren Bartholomew, 11550 Viney Grove Road, Prairie Grove

Hedgehog Management LLC, Allen Mazzanti, 2583 N. Quality Lane, Fayetteville

Pinnacle Point Transportation LLC, Austin Perkins, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

O'Connell Ventures LLC, Brian O'Connell, 3088 E. Pebblestone Drive, Fayetteville

Erin Ashcraft Artistry LLC, Jason Boyeskie, 1830 Shelby Lane, Fayetteville

Julia Rose Boyer Designs LLC, Julia Boyer, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Quality Tax Service By Jacque LLC, Jacqulyn Lee, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Matute's Landscaping LLC, Vanessa Adelayda Matute, 2200 Monticello Place, Springdale

Stevi Kuykendall LCSW LLC, Shealtiel Blue Kuykendall, 2241 Green Acres Road, Fayetteville

Meckem's Weaponry LLC, Jordan Meckem, 4223 W. Titus Drive, Fayetteville

Earthrocks LLC, Jessica Shian Davis, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

11 Recycled Clothing LLC, Kyle Ellison Champion, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Klassy Whites LLC, Bria Compton, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Everlasting Landscaping LLC, Alvaro Violantes, 3412 Grainger Circle, Springdale

Chew Own This Steak-Ribs-Seafood LLC, Leon Elbert Chew, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Shayy Hair Xtensions LLC, Breionnie Shayneice Burton, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Terrell's Management Enterprises LLC, Michael Terrell Parks Jr., 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Lakeside Lawn Care LLC, Cody A. Seals, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Trucut Fitness & Performance Training LLC, Brian Christopher Smith, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

In2L LLC, Thomas Reynolds, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Davis Landscaping & Lawncare Services LLC, Keith Davis, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Yggdrasil 3D Printing LLC, Dillon Johnson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Beauty By Tonya LLC, Latonia Turner, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Cho Co Late Factory By Key LLC, Keylliah Williams, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Rouchie Estates LLC, Robert Greer, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Crew & Ford Transport Co. LLC, Patrick James Mouton Jr., 12735 Red Oak Drive, Fayetteville

M&N Medical LTD, Angie Kestner, 2588 Peabody Place, Fayetteville

Dirtbag LLC, Garret Reck, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Omnichoice LLC, Marilyn Nethery, 1253 N. Rupple Road, Fayetteville

Melito Family Brands II LLC, Robert Lee, 2140 N. College Ave., Suite 1, Fayetteville

Royal Restoration LLC, Tieler Driscoll, 18872 Shoreline Way, Fayetteville

Kindness Now, Elizabeth Garriss, 1431 E. Stubblefield Road, Fayetteville

Clear Streams Floors LLC, Neil Stafford, 2723 N. Stagecoach Drive, Fayetteville

Delta Property Investment Group Inc., Dominic Morquecho, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

The Basin Sportsman's Club LLC, Jeffrey S. Fender, 605 Doe Drive, Springdale

Da "Wright" Spot LLC, Chester Wright, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Juana's Comfort Food LLC, Lejuana Alphea Tyler, 4218 Savannah Lane, Springdale

Morgan Enterprise Systems LLC, Zachary Morgan, 946 Ethan James St., Elkins

Patterfly LLC, William Bryan Higgins, 8304 Buona Sera St., Springdale

Rise Dental Temp Agency LLC, Jessica Darleigh Boeckmann, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Xo Pink Luxury Collections LLC, Luuv L. Parker, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Forbis Realty LLC, Robin Ezell Forbis, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Mold Elimination Services LLC, Basel Ali Khalil Sr., 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Treatsbyladyj LLC, Jessica Nicole Jackson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Ali Lynn's Bubble Tea LLC, Amber Holdridge, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

RRT Rentals LLC, Remius Thompson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

JSKMF LLC, Amy M. Wilbourn, 4375 N. Vantage Drive, Suite 405, Fayetteville

Exotic Smokers LLC, John Edwards, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Maximus Hardwood Floor Installation LLC, Victor Hernandez, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

The Frazzled Stork LLC, Chevon Breckenridge, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

K4 Print Shop LLC, Kelly Dwyer, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Creditique LLC, Jessica Dandrades, 1039 Guttensohn Road, Unit H , Springdale

MJFDSK LLC, Amy M. Wilbourn, 4375 N. Vantage Drive, Suite 405, Fayetteville

Southern Charm Wedding Event House LLC, Staci Smith, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Ocean Prime Finance LLC, Judith Mills, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

GSD Bros Concrete LLC, Luz Elena Alanis Corona, 1021 Morgan Haley Lane, Springdale

Bright Marketing Industries LLC, Garrett Edward Bright, 1670 W. Sunset Ave., Suite A, Springdale

Ellegood Farm LLC, William Elder, 1794 Berry St., Fayetteville

Castlerock Holdings LLC, Kimberly Coger, 3291 S. Thompson St., B 101, Springdale

Jose & Jose Handyman LLC, Jose Guadalupe Ibarra, 1319 N. Boxley Ave., Fayetteville

Kingsmill Farms LLC, Patricia Manning, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Rudeboi Development LLC, Joseph Thomas, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

TMS Square Properties LLC, Todd Lewis, 4375 N. Vantage Drive, Fayetteville

Soulmart LLC, Emma Elizabeth Clark, 966 N. Honore Place, Fayetteville

Steadfast Farms LLC, Heith Caudle, 3058 N. Market St., Fayetteville

CKP Lawn & Fence LLC, Heith Caudle, 3058 Market St., Fayetteville

MZ P Kisses LLC, Natasha Allen, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Botanist Babes Houseplants LLC, Kristin Fulmer, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Naughty Nikki LLC, Kishori Stewart, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

On The Bayou Boutique LLC, Haleigh Churchwell, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Shade Brow Studio LLC, Andrew Gabbard, 16891 Lake Sequoyah Drive, Fayetteville

Fast Forms Supply USA-AR Inc., Roscoe Turner, 1591 London Terrace, Springdale

Growth & Development LLC, Kali Rae Baird, 201 E. Harold St., Fayetteville

Iotus LLC, Sokmaly Chheang, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Smoknds BBQ LLC, Charles Ray Dickinson Sr., 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Supersport Transportation LLC, Ryan Edward Gifford, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Famgoonsss LLC, Jacob Hamilton Banks, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Kim's Cash LLC, Kimberly Ann Lewis, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

My Family's Empire Landscaping LLC, Jasmine Rochelle Morgan, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Ebrown Service And Detail LLC, Edward J. Brown, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Max Drone Service LLC, Maxwell David Svobodny, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Brad Nubbie Consulting Inc., Brad Nubbie, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Lisi Light Media LLC, Silvia Manning, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

RRT Trucking Service LLC, Remius Thompson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Derrick Thrower Trucking LLC, Derrick Thrower, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Extreme Tints LLC, Jeremy Belcher, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Burdette Lawn-Care & Pressure-Washing LLC, Davonte Burdette, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Endless Kink LLC, Kristopher Watson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Ro Flooring Painting & Remodeling LLC, Ronald Osorio, 2209 S. Thompson St., B-1, Springdale

Ozark Compost & Swap LLC, Darren Gibbs, 3729 N. Crossover Road, Suite 111, Fayetteville

Cartouche LLC, Charles T. McKinney, 1263 W. Mount Comfort Road, Suite 111, Fayetteville

Wild Garden Boutique LLC, Erica Pruitt, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Evergreen Concrete Edging LLC, David Rush, 2140 N. College Ave., Suite 1, Fayetteville

The Green House Cottages Of Northwest Arkansas LLC, Amy M. Wilbourn , 4375 N. Vantage Drive, Suite 405, Fayetteville

Meat Pipe LLC, Charles T. McKinney, 1263 W. Mount Comfort Road, Suite 111, Fayetteville

Bria Bundles & More LLC, Kimbria Cotton, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Quick Transit Express LLC, Timothy Bohannon, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Unlimited Heating & Air Conditioning LLC, Mary Stilwell, 1800 Cambridge Park Place, Apt. 201, Springdale

Taylor Made LLC, Taylor Scott Athear Smith, 3815 Williams Cove, Springdale

Lead Pursuit LLC, Benjamin Bryce, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Tierra De Los Ninos LLC, Ernesto Jose Muniz, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville.