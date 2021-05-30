Jefferson County Food Safety reports for the week of 5-30-21

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

LAKESIDE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, AR FOODBANK, 1500 S. Olive St. Date of opening inspection May 26. Okay to operate -- permit given.

AVITAJ LLC, 8006 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of follow-up inspection May 21. No violatiosn reported.

RIM FOOD MART, 601 N. Hutchinson St. Date of inspection into complaint May 21. No violations reported.

TACO BELL, 2712 Olive St. Date of inspection May 20. Observed particles of food in sanitizer water after dishes had been through the wash/rinse cycles. Food debris on equipment and utensils shall be scrapped over a waste disposal unit or garbage receptacle or shall be removed in a ware washing machine with a pre wash cycle. Water in sanitize cycle was drained and dishes were set aside to be rewashed during inspection. Observed trash cans containing food residue being stored uncovered while not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use. Verified facility has Employee Health Policy in place that satisfies the requirements of the AR Food Code.

BROOKSHIRE'S SPRING MARKET, 1024 Sheridan Road, Attn: Licensing, Redfield. Date of follow-up inspection May 17. Observation: No water at hand washing sink.

McDONALD'S, 2908 E. Harding Ave. Date of inspection May 17. No paper towels observed at hand washing sink. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and ware washing areas. Paper towels provided at hand washing sink during inspection. Seals on the cooler across from the ware washing area are not sealing correctly. Seals should be repaired or replaced to properly seal the door to hold the temperature. Counter top near grill in kitchen is unclean and needs to be cleaned. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Counter top was cleaned during inspection. The bottom of the meat freezer, prep cooler by hand washing sink, and Mcafe cooler are unclean and need to be cleaned. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris.