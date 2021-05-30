Jefferson County Marriages and Divorces for the week of 5-31-21

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded, according to the Jefferson County Clerk's office:

Kameron E. Cosen, 33, and Lashunda Lafaye Johnson, 36, both of Pine Bluff, recorded May 21.

Timothy Oneil Starks, 26, of Bearden, and Alexis Nicole Warner, 26, of Pine Bluff, recorded May 21.

Joshua Rouse, 29, and Princess Shantea Robinson, 26, both of Pine Bluff, recorded May 25.

Ernest Pointer III, 63, and Rhonda Neal Rawlings, 57, both of Pine Bluff, recorded May 27.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office:

Vibiar Bradford v. Patricia Bradford, granted May 24.

Carrie Hampton v. Jessie Hampton, granted May 24.

James Johnson v. Laresha Johnson, granted May 25.

Melrita M. Johnson v. Aaron Lee Johnson, granted May 25.

Alice M. Miller v. David Miller, granted May 25.

Flora Gibson Cannady v. Henry Eugene Cannady, granted May 25.

Joe Oliver v. Jean Marie Oliver, granted May 26.

Margie Rouse v. Felix Rouse, granted May 26

Wendy Waters v. Glen Waters, granted May 26.