Lane, ramp closings set for I-30 job

Work on a project to improve Interstate 30 through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock will require the resumption of lane closings and detours throughout the corridor beginning Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

The following will occur, weather permitting:

• The section of Broadway between the Interstate-30 frontage roads in North Little Rock will be closed from 8 p.m. Tuesday until 5 a.m. June 7. Traffic will detour to Bishop Lindsey Avenue and Riverfront Drive.

• A single lane on Interstate 40 eastbound between the I-40/I-30 interchange and the merge from I-30 eastbound in North Little Rock will be closed from 8 p.m to 5 a.m. daily through Saturday.

• A single lane on the I-40 eastbound ramp between the I-40/I-30 interchange and the I-30 westbound merge in North Little Rock will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Saturday.

• Single- and double-lane closings on I-30 eastbound between Interstate 530 and Interstate 630 in Little Rock from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Saturday. The double-lane closings will begin at 9 p.m. and require closing the Roosevelt Road on- and off-ramps. Signs will guide motorists along detour routes.

• Single- and double-lane closings on I-30 westbound between I-630 and I-530 in Little Rock from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily through Saturday. The double-lane closings begin at 9 p.m. and require closing the Roosevelt Road exit. Signs will guide motorists along detour routes.

• Double left-lane closings will take place on I-30 eastbound between East Ninth Street and the I-40/I-30 interchange in North Little Rock from 11 p.m. until 4 a.m. daily through Friday.

• The right lane and sidewalk will be closed at the East Fourth Street intersections with Rock Street and River Market Avenue in Little Rock from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Some street parking will be affected.

• A single-lane closing will take place on the southbound frontage road between Broadway and Riverfront Drive in North Little Rock from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

• A two-block section of President Clinton Avenue westbound between Dean Kumpuris and Ferry streets in Little Rock will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

The I-30 westbound exit ramp to East Second Street will be narrowed but remain open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels, signs and flagging operations, the department said. A long-term and permanent travel impact interactive map is available at 30Crossing.com, along with additional project information.