Lincoln council OKs tech services contract, purchases

LINCOLN -- The City Council last week approved a contract for technology services and authorized the purchase of an excavator and trailer and a new Chevrolet pickup.

The council accepted a proposal for managed information technology and security services with iRight Technology Services of Rogers. The firm will provide the services for $2,450 per month for 24 months, effective May 1, for a total cost of $58,000, excluding sales tax.

Services will include server management and maintenance, 24/7 monitoring and alert/security assurance, 10 hours of technical support per month, data management, email administration and workstation configuration and management.

Services not listed in the contract will be handled through an hourly rate of $95 per hour during operating hours and $142.50 per hour outside those hours.

The council accepted a low bid of $67,507 for a Bobcat excavator and 18-foot flat trailer package from Williams Tractor, Inc.

The new truck, a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, will be used for the Water Department. The city is purchasing it from Chevrolet of Fayetteville for $31,295. The dealer is a participating vendor in the Arkansas Cooperative Purchasing Program, or commonly called the "State Bid List."

In other action, the council approved an ordinance to appropriate user fees for CodeRed for $8,000 per year. CodeRed provides services to Lincoln residents on information such as weather warnings and other public safety notifications.

The council's emergency preparedness committee has simplified the city's tornado siren procedure. The siren will be activated by the fire chief or his/her designee during normal business hours and by the on-duty police officer after normal business hours.

The siren will be sounded if a tornado is confirmed by weather radar in the area or heading toward the area or is a confirmed funnel cloud is sighted headed toward the area.

After every activation, the siren will sound for three-minute intervals. At the end of the initial sounding, the siren will be reactivated as needed.

