Listen Here! Five-Piece Offers Escapist Fantasy In New Release

"Start It Over"

Riley Downing

New West Records

The debut solo album from Riley Downing of The Deslondes, "Start It Over," dropped May 14 and prompted Uncut Magazine in the U.K. to describe his voice as "...like Johnny Cash with a hangover." Downing's ability to set gripping, evocative narratives within soundscapes that weave together country, blues, folk, R&B, bluegrass, rock, soul and whatever else catches his ear is something that, once you hear it, is hard to shake free from. Same goes for his voice -- deep, dusty, and drawling, it's an instrument that can stop one in their tracks with its character and expressiveness, as well as through his knack for laying out complex emotions in plainspoken, direct language.

"Start It Over" reflects the mingling of past and present, traditional and unusual, that has long characterized Downing's musical makeup. Joy comes through loud and clear on the album, which, even in its most serious and somber moments -- and also given the fact that it was recorded during the pandemic -- radiates with a sincere appreciation for life and living in the here and now.

"The Turning Wheel"

SPELLING

Sacred Bones

SPELLLING, the project of Bay Area-based artist Chrystia Cabral, presents its second single, will release sophomore effort "The Turning Wheel" June 25. The album follows SPELLLING's acclaimed 2019 debut, "Mazy Fly," and revolves around themes of human unity, the future, divine love and the enigmatic ups and downs of life. SPELLLING took on the ambitious task of orchestrating and self-producing an album that features an ensemble of 31 collaborating musicians. The resulting album incorporates a vast range of rich acoustic sounds that casts her work into vibrant new dimensions.

"The Turning Wheel" is split into two halves -- "Above" and "Below." Lush string quartet shimmer combines with haunting banjo and wandering bassoon leads, as the album progresses from the more jubilant, warm, and dreamy mood of the "Above" tracks to the more chilling and gothic tone of the "Below" tracks. This progression is anchored by SPELLLING's vocal style that emphasizes the theatrical and folkloric heart of her songwriting. "The Turning Wheel" demonstrates a distinct evolution of lyrical style, from the more incantatory and abbreviated approach of her previous work to a more expansive, narrative production.

"Private Space"

Durand Jones & The Indications

Dead Oceans

Durand Jones & The Indications announce their new album, "Private Space," out July 30, that boldly launches the band into a world of synthy modern soul and disco beats dotted with strings. Anchored by the high-low harmonies of Aaron Frazer (drums/vocals) and Durand Jones (vocals), and rounded out by Blake Rhein (guitar), Steve Okonski (keys) and Mike Montgomery (bass), The Indications are true masters at melding revival sounds with a modern attitude. The 10 tracks across "Private Space" provide for both an escapist fantasy and a much-needed recentering after a tumultuous 2020.

"At the end of the day, I just want people to close their eyes and forget where they are. Just the way a Stevie Wonder album does for me," says Jones. While "Private Space" is an intentional departure from The Indications' roots in '60s funk and soul, its exploratory vibe is true to their origins and evolving tastes. "There's a lot of the band's original DNA, but it's not a time capsule," says Rhein. The sound of "Private Space" isn't a stretch, Frazer adds. "We're actually revealing more of ourselves, a deeper and broader look into who we are as musicians and fans."

"Telescope"

Elektric Voodoo

During the time of a massive pandemic, global warming awareness, and rampant school shootings comes an album with a glimmer of hope. On Aug. 20, Elektric Voodoo will release their newest album, "Telescope" -- an eclectic mix of driving rhythmic textures and influences that create modern global soundscapes set against thought provoking lyricism. The new album will be released digitally, available everywhere you stream music, and on vinyl.

Each of Elektric Voodoo's six all-star musicians is immersed in a particular discipline: jazz, classical, Latin, indie, reggae, world, New Orleans music and other global influences. Building upon this, they have created a rhythmic foundation that requires human beings interacting, not technology and mechanics to fuse perfectly into what Tournet refers to as an "imperfectly perfect human band." Elektric Voodoo has created a true analog sound hailed by Relix as, "intriguing, enticing and engaging all at the same time -- evidence of Elektric Voodoo's ability to cast a hypnotic spell."

