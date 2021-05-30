Woman killed in drive-by

LITTLE ROCK -- Little Rock police have released the name of the woman killed in her home in an apparent drive-by shooting Friday evening on College Street, according to a report.

Tasha Johnson, 44, died after being struck in the chest by a bullet at 6:32 p.m. that was fired from outside her residence at 1010 College St., the report said.

Maurice Everett, 43, told the police that he was speaking to Joseph Rice, 38, outside the residence when the shooting began. A bullet grazed Everett in the head, he told officers. A number of bullets struck the vehicle in which Rice and his children were sitting, the report said.

Marquasha Everett, 18, said that she was in the residence when she heard the shots and saw bullets passing through the walls, according to the report.