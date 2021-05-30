Local notes: OLLI offers virtual trip to Russia

Writers' Colony

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow will present "Monologue Writing," a virtual Lunch and Learn workshop from noon to 1 p.m. June 25. Colleen O'Doherty, the workshop's instructor, earned her MFA in play and screenwriting from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Her plays have been presented at classic and fringe theater festivals across the country, many earning awards and commendations.

The workshop fee is $25, and proceeds benefit the WCDH scholarship fund.

Jim Nelson is offering an opportunity for the Writers' Colony. For every purchase of his original artwork, he will donate a minimum of 50% of the purchase to the Writers' Colony. The purchaser should indicate that they want the Writers' Colony to benefit from their purchase. This offer will run through 2021. His work can be found at J.A. Nelson Gallery, 37 Spring St. in Eureka Springs. He can be reached at jamesandrewnelson@mac.com.

Information: (479) 253-7444 or writerscolony.org.

Shumate Cemetery

Shumate Cemetery Decoration Day will begin at 12:30 p.m. June 13. The day will begin with a business meeting, followed by a potluck lunch at the cemetery, east of Elkins in the Durham area.

Contributions for upkeep of the cemetery may be mailed to 19287 Featherhill Road, Elkins, AR 72727.

Information: (479) 643-2348.

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arkansas announces the following classes for the upcoming week.

• June 1: "Take a Walk on the Wild Side -- In Russia" (Zoom). The Russian federation spans a continent encompassing a vast array of landscapes and habitats. After an overview of Russian biogeography, we follow the instructor on extended hikes in three of the country's most iconic wilderness landscapes. First, the dense forests and lofty crags of the Caucasus range including Europe's highest peak (Mt. Elbrus) and backdrop for Tolstoy's wildest frontier adventure tales. Next is the remote Siberian Altai range combining the splendor of the Colorado peaks and the Canadian Rockies – and scene of the world's greatest recorded flood. We experience the Trans-Siberian Railroad along the way. Finally, we visit the far eastern wilds of the Ussuri Preserve known for fall foliage that rivals autumn in Vermont and home to the world's most ferocious feline predator. $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

• June 1: "OLLI for Coffee" (Zoom). Free and open to all, please contact office for Zoom details.

• June 7: " Our Own Sweet Sounds" (in person). $29 members, $44 nonmembers.

• June 9: "Touring With the Cats" (in person). $45 members, $60 nonmembers.•

• June 10: "What is Courage" (in person). $29 members, $44 nonmembers.ª•

Information: (479) 575-3541 or olli.uark.edu.