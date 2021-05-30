Longtime city pediatrician to retire Senior centers offer to-go lunches

Longtime city pediatrician to retire

Dr. Joann Mays, a longtime Pine Bluff pediatrician, is retiring June 1, according to a news release from Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

Since 1997, she has been a member of the medical staff at Jefferson Regional, seeing patients at The Children's Clinic. She has also served as a member of the Jefferson Regional Board of Directors and as medical director of the Jefferson Regional-Arkansas Children's Nursery Alliance.

Mays earned her medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) at Little Rock. She completed her residency in pediatrics at the University of Tennessee-LeBonheur Children's Medical Center at Memphis.

Jefferson Regional is celebrating her career, according to the release.

"Dr. Mays has made an immeasurable contribution to the care of children in our community," said Peter Austin, chief operating officer at Jefferson Regional. "She has always sought to expand the reach of pediatric medicine while relying on the experience she gained over decades in the field. It takes a special person to excel in pediatrics, and that describes Joann Mays completely. We have been blessed to have her as part of our team for almost 25 years."

Senior centers offer to-go lunches

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the senior citizens centers. Although the centers aren't open for activities, grab-and-go lunches are available, according to a news release.

The agency will be closed Monday for Memorial Day, however its Southeast Arkansas Transportation (SEAT) will continue to take dialysis and cancer patients to appointments.

This week's menu is:

• Tuesday -- Pinto beans, ham, sliced tomato and onion, cabbage, cornbread, angel food cake with strawberries and milk.

• Wednesday -- Meatloaf, okra and tomatoes, scalloped potatoes, peaches and milk.

• Thursday -- Breaded chicken strips, macaroni and cheese, beets, tropical fruit and milk.

• Friday -- Hamburger patty, bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, potato salad, triple orange salad and milk.