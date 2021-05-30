LR police arrest man in stabbing

A Pine Bluff man was arrested Friday in a stabbing that afternoon in Little Rock, according to an arrest report.

Officers were called to 3 Statehouse Plaza Drive where they found a person with a stab wound, the report said.

A witness told police that Archie Jones, 60, was the aggressor and that he had fled west on Markham Street, according to the report.

Authorities arrested Jones at 101 S. Spring St. and found a large knife and a pair of scissors in his possession, the report said.

Jones was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was being held without bail Saturday, charged with felony first-degree battery.

The police report did not indicate the condition of the victim.