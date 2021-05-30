LR shooting kills 1 person, injures 2

Little Rock police were investigating Saturday one of two Friday homicides in the capital city, according to police incident reports.

Officers were called at 9:21 p.m. to investigate a shooting at 2400 Marshall St., where they reported finding a maroon sedan wrecked and two passengers inside suffering from gunshot wounds, the report said.

Keyshawn Moseby, 28, whose address was not included in the report, was pronounced dead at the scene. Marquette Muhammad, 21, of Little Rock was rushed to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, according to the report.

Police also were notified that Terrance James, 27, of Sherwood arrived at a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds suffered in the same shooting, the report said.

No additional information was available late Saturday.

In another incident Friday, a Little Rock woman was killed in her home in an apparent drive-by shooting.