Mark their word

Once upon a time, when farmers sent pigs out into the commons, they had to have a way to identify the animals later that day, to distinguish their hogs from other farmers' livestock. They didn't brand the pigs like cows, but instead put a notch in the pig's ear, to set apart their property, their belongings, their worldly goods. It was called an earmark.

If it was good enough for pigs eventually going to slaughter, it was good enough for American politicians. Members of Congress began calling their belongings, or at least their doings, earmarks. And the rest of us are paying for it all.

The process of earmarking pet projects in home districts was brought to an end in Congress, oh, about a decade ago. But with all the money being printed in Washington today, the temptation was too strong to resist. Earmarks are back.

And lawmakers have already submitted thousands of requests for projects back home as the moratorium is lifted. According to the Associated Press: "Now, earmarks are marking a sudden and robust return, revamped and renamed."

The process is now called Community Project Funding. Although we prefer a more simple name, such as "graft."

Some members of Congress--mostly Republicans, but a stray Democrat, too--have declined to participate. At least for now. How long that will last as mayors and school boards and city councils back home see money spent across the state or down the road isn't certain. Principles don't tend to last long when billions are thrown around.

A U.S. representative from Texas named Chip Roy put it best: "By virtue of members of Congress saying, 'I'm going to get my bridge' or 'I'm going to get my museum' or 'I'm going to get' whatever it is, you're kind of beholden. That's what I think is the most problematic."

But aren't earmarks a way for Congress to control the purse strings, to take it out of the hands of federal bureaucrats and give the people's representatives better control of spending that will take place anyway? That's one way to look at it. But we doubt most of those doing the spending look at it that way. For too many, this is campaigning.

Roll Call had an interesting story last week. The lede: "Dozens of at-risk House Democrats are betting that securing money for their constituents through earmarks will be somewhere between a net positive for their re-election campaigns and a neutral factor that won't turn off undecided voters."

Of course, every pol who was asked about his or her earmark requests-- excuse us, Community Project Funding--could point to a project of great need. Airports, flood control, health care, the like.

And elected officials can also defend the old, now new, earmark program because it only represents about 1 percent of discretionary spending at the federal level. But that's still billions of dollars. Even if you remove non-discretionary spending from the pot, these earmarks could cost about $14 billion. Another way to put it, if a representative had a good idea to cut federal spending by 1 percent, he'd hold a press conference to showcase it.

Another so-called defense of earmarks: It greases the wheels. That is, as long as U.S. representatives are scratching each others' backs this way, they become more pliable and willing to work with each other. The thinking goes that earmarks contribute to bipartisanship.

Why, sure. Any bribe will make a body see things in a different way. If, say, a lawmaker was being iffy on a request from the National Park Service, maybe a new fire station or community center in his hometown would make him see things in a new light.

Or maybe if his ever-loving conscience was making too much noise on a spending bill, a new emergency operations center for a sheriff or three back in the district would quiet that distraction. It's not illegal. It's politics.

And it all goes on the credit card.

Those pigs with the cut ears also gave us another phrase in American politics: pork barrel spending.

Once upon a time, that was a pejorative. But when the government spends trillions more than it takes in, it's all too easy to look around and say, "Where's mine?"

For all the reasons--or at least excuses--given for bringing back earmarks, we can't get over this one idea, which keeps coming back, like a bad penny:

Adding slime doesn't drain a swamp.