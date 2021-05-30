New AGFC director a different breed of leader

Corporate types talk about "thinking outside the box," and "reinventing the wheel." The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission reinvented the box Thursday by hiring Austin Booth as its new director.

I have covered nine Game and Fish Commission directors since 1986, including Don Brazil, who was a sort of vice director for a short minute during the Loren Hitchcock administration. Seven of them served during my 16 years with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Since 2005, a director's average tenure is about 28 months. If you exclude Brazil, the average tenure is about 30 months.

They don't last long for several reasons. For starters, the commission generally has hired AGFC veterans nearing the ends of their careers.

Nobody will ever serve for three decades like the late Steve N. Wilson, mainly because of technology. To visit with Wilson required an appointment. If he was out of the office or busy, you left a message, and he called you at his convenience. Remember pagers? They came along late in Wilson's career, and cellphones arrived at the end of his career. If he didn't want to be found, he wasn't found.

In short, Wilson did not experience the stress that comes with being constantly accessible. Text messaging, instant messaging and email constitute a virtual prison for an administrator, especially a department head.

Also, Wilson had powerful friends in the legislature that insulated him from the whims of Game and Fish commissioners whose terms last only seven years. Seven years seem like a long time, but that's not a long time, and Wilson had help outlasting them. Term limits did away with security blankets.

The directors who have led the Game and Fish Commission since 2005 covered a spectrum of personalities and management styles. Scott Henderson was a consummate bureaucrat. Soft spoken and mild, he kept the train on time. He was also averse to firing employees who needed firing, which needlessly created public-relations headaches.

In contrast, Hitchcock was an uncompromising micro manager who characterized the commission's oppressive and intimidating atmosphere at that time. Hitchcock was a lot of things good and bad, but with me he was honest and sincere.

Mike Knoedl was a riverboat gambler. With his folksy, cornpone humor and self-deprecating manner, he lulled adversaries into believing he was a simpleton, and then he took their shirts. Frustrated at the Missouri Department of Conservation for stocking striped bass in Bull Shoals Lake, he told MDC director Bob Ziehmer that he had stocked stripers into Table Rock Lake to give Missouri anglers an exciting new fishing opportunity. Table Rock is the favorite lake of Johnny Morris, who was the Missouri director at the time, and the MDC was prohibited from stocking stripers there.

When a former state senator refused to release Game and Fish funds for the year, Knoedl threatened to hold a news conference on the Capitol steps announcing that he was closing modern gun deer season on that senator's behalf.

During another squabble with a legislator from north Arkansas, Knoedl threatened to hold a news conference announcing he would suspend stocking trout in the White and North Fork rivers on that legislator's behalf.

Jeff Crow came and went like a vapor.

Pat Fitts, who will retire June 30, has the unusual distinction of having worked in multiple divisions in the Game and Fish Commission. He's been with the agency since he was in high school. He knows every wrinkle and fold, and he understands every nuance of policy. His one shortcoming is that he sees things only from the Game and Fish Commission's point of view.

Booth has only 14 months of experience as an administrator and zero experience managing natural resources. All seven members of the Game and Fish Commission gush about his leadership qualities, and that is more important to them right now than a policy pilot.

The legislature served the commission its own head on a platter during the last session. That experience convinced the commission that it needs a bridge builder with a constituent's perspective to rebuild relationships with the legislature and with the public. The agency already has capable managers in place to run the ship. In military terms, Booth's role is not to command a ship, but to command a task force.

He's different from anybody else who has served in that position, and that is precisely what the commission wanted.