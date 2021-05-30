GOLF

Spieth remains in front

Jordan Spieth knows how to finish out of the rough, and he still has the lead after three rounds at Colonial. After hitting his final drive Saturday into the thick grass on an incline right of the No. 18 fairway, Spieth recovered with an approach to 8 feet before rolling in the birdie putt that gave him the solo lead again over playing partner Jason Kokrak in the final group at the the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth. Spieth had his second consecutive round of 4-under 66 to get to 15 under at Colonial. That put him up one stroke ahead of Kokrak, who had matched him for the lead with four birdies in a six-hole stretch before a closing par in his round of 66. Sergio Garcia, who was 21 when he got the first of his 11 PGA Tour victories at Colonial 20 years ago, was alone in third at 10 under after a 68 with one bogey. Ian Poulter had the best round of the day with a 64 after getting started with four birdies in a five-hole stretch on the front nine, moving up 26 spots into a tie for fourth at 8 under with Sebastian Munoz (70). Andrew Landry (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a third-round 71 and is 2-over 212 for the tournament.

Stricker moves ahead

Steve Stricker took advantage of Mike Weir's back-nine collapse Saturday to take the lead into the final round of the Senior PGA Championship in Tulsa. Stricker shot a 3-under 67 in a stiff north breeze at Southern Hills for a one-stroke lead over Alex Cejka, the senior newcomer who beat Stricker in a playoff this month in the major Regions Tradition in Alabama. Stricker was at 6-under 204. Cejka shot 68. Weir was 8 under through 11 holes, then made a double bogey on 12, starting a stretch of giving back five shots in five holes. The Canadian left-hander finished with a 74, leaving him three strokes behind Stricker, but still in the final group Sunday. Stricker, the 2021 Ryder Cup captain who was 2-0 when playing with a 54-hole lead on the senior circuit before losing to Cejka, made five birdies against two bogeys. He hit his approach shot on the 10th hole to tap-in range, then holed out from a bunker on the 485-yard, par-4 16th that played straight into the wind.

Wiesberger takes lead

Bernd Wiesberger will take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Made in HimmerLand event on the European Tour as he seeks to defend the title in Farso, Denmark. The Austrian golfer shot a 3-under 68 on Saturday to reach 14 under. Sweden's Alexander Bjork is in second place. Wiesberger, 35, is aiming to become the first player to retain a European Tour title since Jon Rahm at the Open de España in 2019. Wiesberger won the event in 2019 and it was canceled last year. Bjork shot 66 on moving day.

MOTOR SPORTS

Ty Gibbs wins Xfinity

Ty Gibbs, the 18-year-old grandson of championship car owner Joe Gibbs, took the lead with 20 laps left at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., and held off the field for his second Xfinity Series win of his rookie season Saturday. About five hours after celebrating his Xfinity win, the teenager led all 100 laps to take the ARCA Menards Series race. It was his fourth win in five series starts this season. Gibbs won the Daytona road course event in February with a late pass through a grassy area. In this Xfinity win, Gibbs overcame a spin at the end of the second stage and kept his patience until the end when he came out on top of a side-by-side duel with NASCAR Cup Series racer Chase Briscoe, who lost control and surrendered the lead to Gibbs. Gibbs had one final challenge on the last restart but pulled away from the pack when the green flag flew like so many Joe Gibbs Racing drivers of the past to gain the win. Briscoe made his first Xfinity start of the season and led 60 laps. Reigning Xfinity Series champ Austin Cindric was second, followed by Harrison Burton, Brandon Brown and Tyler Reddick. Briscoe finished sixth.

BASEBALL

MLB's 2 millionth run scored

Josh Donaldson of the Minnesota Twins scored the 2 millionth run in Major League Baseball history Saturday, trotting home in the first inning on a ground-rule double by Nelson Cruz against Kansas City. The Elias Sports Bureau confirmed that Donaldson hit the milestone mark when he touched the plate. The former AL MVP has scored 685 of those runs. The buildup to No. 2,000,000 certainly didn't equal the anticipation for the 1 millionth run. Hall of Famers Joe DiMaggio and Stan Musial were among the stars who helped promote the chase, which also drew corporate sponsors for the countdown. Bob Watson of the Houston Astros scored No. 1,000,000 on May 4, 1975, at Candlestick Park in San Francisco. Moments later, Dave Concepcion of the Cincinnati Reds hit a home run and crossed the plate shortly after Watson. The first run ever recorded was on April 22, 1876, by Tim McGinley of the Boston Red Stockings. MLB also hit a big number last weekend when Seattle rookie catcher José Godoy became the 20,000th player in MLB history.

Rockies' Story on IL

Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story was placed on the injured list due to inflammation in his right elbow. The move was announced Saturday by the team before a doubleheader in Pittsburgh against the Pirates. The Rockies also reinstated infielder Matt Adams from the injured list. Story was taken out Thursday in New York against the Mets as a precaution. He's off to a slow start this season, hitting .255 with five home runs. The two-time All-Star is in the final year of his deal and figures to be a hot commodity toward the trade deadline. He's a smooth fielder who has plenty of power (139 career home runs) and has speed on the base paths (two seasons with 20 or more stolen bases).

TENNIS

Djokovic wins in Belgrade

Novak Djokovic warmed up for the French Open by beating Alex Molcan 6-4, 6-3 to take his 83rd career title Saturday on home soil at the Belgrade Open in Belgrade, Serbia. The top-ranked Djokovic struggled on serve in the first set as he was broken three times by his Slovakian opponent. Djokovic was also broken once in the second set by Molcan, the 255th-ranked qualifier playing his first tour-level final, but was reliably able to dominate Molcan's serve for a total six breaks in the match. It's the third career title for Djokovic in his home nation after he won the Serbia Open, a different tournament in the same city, in 2009 and 2011. Djokovic is drawn against Tennys Sandgren of the United States in the first round at Roland Garros.

Korda earns first ATP title

Sebastian Korda won his first ATP trophy with a straight-set victory over Italian wild card Marco Cecchinato at the Emilia-Romagna Open on Saturday in Parma, Italy. Korda became the first American in 11 years to lift a trophy on European clay, since Sam Querrey won in Belgrade in 2010. Korda had not dropped a set all week in Parma and he carried on that run in the final to see off the 104th-ranked Cecchinato 6-2, 6-4 in 75 minutes. Korda, 20, had lost the only other final he had contested, against Hubert Hurkacz at the Delray Beach Open in January. Korda's father is former second-ranked player Petr Korda. They are the third father-son duo to win tour-level singles titles in the Open Era, following in the footsteps of Ramanathan Krishnan and Ramesh Krishnan, and Phil Dent and Taylor Dent.