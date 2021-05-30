Oil and Gas Report

The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission issued one drilling permit, one well completion and 10 well recompletions in the week of May 21. By county, they were:

DRILLING PERMITS

WHITE – Flywheel Energy Production, LLC of Oklahoma City, Okla. for Williams No. 09-07 17-17 SWDW. Drilled to TVD and MD: 11,096 ft. perf. not available in Arbuckle Group Form of B-43 Fld. Loc. SHL: 2103 ft. FSL & 1868 FEL of Sec. 17-9N-7W. Completion date March 3.

WELL COMPLETIONS

SEBASTIAN -- Oxley Energy LLC of Houston for Johnson No. 4-10, 24-hr. prod. 751 in Orr Form. of B-44 Fld. Drilled to TD: 7,850 ft., perf. 6,684-6,787 OA ft. Loc. 1,200 ft. FSL & 1,300 ft. FEL of Sec. 10-6N-32W. Completed March 3.

WELL RECOMPLETIONS

CLEBURNE -- XTO Energy Inc. of Oklahoma City for Advantage Co. LLC No. 12-12 2-25H, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 4,252 ft., perf. 2,184-4,170 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 2,375 ft. FNL & 2,428 ft. FWL and BHL: 558 ft. FSL & 1,244 ft. FEL of Sec. 25-12N-12W. Workover done May 4.

XTO Energy Inc. for Hunt No. 4-27H, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 7,889 ft., perf. 3,780-7,782 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 460 ft. FNL & 449 ft. FEL and BHL: 595 ft. FSL & 2,409 ft. FEL of Sec. 27-11N-11W. Workover done May 5.

COLUMBIA -- Mission Creek OpCo. LLC of Magnolia for Snider-Wise A- No. 5, 24-hr. prod. 11.6 bbls in Cotton Valley Form. of Dorcheat Macedonia Fld. Drilled to TD: 8,690 ft., perf. 6,573-8,575 OA ft. of Sec. 20-18S-21W. Workover done April 28.

Mission Creek OpCo. LLC for Willis A No. 9, 24-hr. prod. 3.5 bbls in Cotton Valley Form. of Dorcheat Macedonia Fld. Drilled to not available ft., perf. 8,192-8,204 ft. of Sec. 18-18S-21W. Workover done April 28.

FAULKNER -- Merit Energy Co. LLC of Dallas for K McNinch No. 8-11 1-34H27, 24-hr. prod. 345 in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 11,446 ft., perf. 6,997-11,333 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 1,000 ft. FNL & 800 ft. FWL and BHL: 1,101 ft. FNL & 603 ft. FWL of Sec. 34-8N-11W. Workover done April 19.

Merit Energy Co. LLC for Q Spears No. 8-14 2-36H24, 24-hr. prod. 332 in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 11,820 ft., perf. 6,243-11,250 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 319 ft. FNL & 1,517 ft. FWL and BHL: 409 ft. FSL & 1,164 ft. FWL of Sec. 36-8N-14W. Workover done April 22.

Merit Energy Co. LLC for Yancey No. 8-13 2-24H, 24-hr. prod. 290 in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 10,478 ft., perf. 6,350-10,379 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 200 ft. FSL & 1,092 ft. FEL and BHL: 482 ft. FNL & 1,736 ft. FEL of Sec. 24-8N-13W. Workover done April 23.

OUACHITA -- Arklatx Operating Co. Inc. of Smackover for Elder No. 17, 24-hr. prod. 2 bbls in Cotton Valley Form. of Snowhill Fld. Drilled to TD: 3,630 ft., perf. 3,606-3,610 ft. of Sec. 28-15S-15W. Workover done April 9.

Arklatx Operating Co. Inc. for Elder No. 18, 24-hr. prod. 3 bbls in Nacatoch Form. of Smackover Fld. Drilled to TD: 2,170 ft., perf. 2048-2,052 ft. of Sec. 28-15S-15W. Recompletion done April 20.

SEBASTIAN -- Ironhorse Compression Inc. of Pocola for Morris No. 1-30, 24-hr. prod. 26 in L. Carpenter Form. of Ursula Fld. Drilled to TD: 6,937 ft., perf. 2,687-2,750 ft. Loc. 1,650 ft. FNL & 2,340 ft. FWL of Sec. 30-8N-29W. Workover done April 23.

ABBREVIATIONS

Loc. -- location; Perf. -- perforations; FEL -- from the east line; FNL -- from the north line; FSL -- from the south line; FWL -- from the west line; FEUL -- from the east unit line; FWUL -- from the west unit line; FNUL -- from the north unit line; FSUL -- from the south unit line; MCF -- thousand cubic feet; bbl -- barrel; MD -- measured depth; TD -- total depth; TVD -- true vertical depth; PBTD -- plug back total depth; BHL -- bottom hole location; PBHL -- proposed bottom hole location; SHL -- surface hole location; OA -- overall; N/A -- not available.