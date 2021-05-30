100 years ago

May 30, 1921

• That buildings now being erected in Little Rock are being so built as to lessen the fire hazard is a statement of H. B. Savage of the Arkansas Fire Prevention Bureau, who says: "At this time when many new buildings are going up in Little Rock and many others repaired or additions being built thereto, it is pleasing to note that considerable attention is being paid to the matter of material used, much more so than heretofore; in that fire resisting material more frequently plays quite a part in the work."

50 years ago

May 30, 1971

RUSSELLVILLE -- A private contractor accidentally cut Southwestern Bell Telephone Company's long distance cable five miles north of here early Saturday and knocked out service to Northwest Arkansas, a Bell spokesman said. Crews restored service on the cable, which contained 612 circuits, about 4 p.m. Saturday. Local service wasn't affected, except in the Clarksville area for a time, the spokesman said. Emergency calls to the areas of Fort Smith, Fayetteville and Rogers were routed through Kansas City and Joplin.

25 years ago

May 30, 1996

• Little Rock opened bids Wednesday to build wider, fancy sidewalks and resurface streets in the River Market District, but city officials still have to figure out where the money will come from. Township Builders was apparent low bidder at $1.2 million. The other bid was submitted by East Harding, $1.5 million. The Little Rock Board of Directors is scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to approve the bid. "We have the numbers," Assistant City Manager Cy Carney said. "Now we'll have to figure out the best method to fund the project." Carney said officials also will have to go over the winning bid and separate the costs of street resurfacing from sidewalk rebuilding.

10 years ago

May 30, 2011

CONWAY -- Seven University of Central Arkansas police officers sat around a conference-room table as an instructor said, "Now, I want you to spell your last name." The officers were learning sign language so they could better communicate with people who are deaf, whether it be during a traffic stop, an arrest or a simple request for help. This night, the officers were reviewing the American Sign Language alphabet. "It takes a little bit longer, but it's a lot better than always having to write things out," said Byron Ross, assistant professor of speech pathology at UCA.