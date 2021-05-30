OTHERS SAY: NFL is covering for team

It has been 10 months since an outside law firm was hired to investigate allegations of pervasive sexual harassment and misconduct against the Washington Football Team. And it has been three months since National Football League Commissioner Roger Good-ell said the lawyer heading up that probe was “nearing the completion of her work.” But still there is no report. Even more concerning, the NFL is refusing to confirm that the results of the investigation will be released so that the public can judge what action needs to be taken.

“The review is ongoing and comprehensive,” a spokesman for the NFL emailed in response to our inquiries as to why there has been such a delay. The public deserves a better answer but, more importantly, so do the women who bravely came forward to tell their stories and to cooperate with investigators. Indeed, it was their harrowing accounts of working for the Washington Football Team, detailed by The Post in July 2020, that forced team owner Daniel Snyder to hire attorney Beth Wilkinson to conduct an independent investigation into the allegations of abuse and misconduct. “The most miserable experience of my life,” said one former female employee of the team. “I have never been in a more hostile, manipulative, passive-aggressive environment … and I have worked in politics,” said another.

They weren’t the first women to complain about the team’s exploitative work environment. In 2018, The New York Times published a damning account of the cheerleading program. When The Post revealed details of how the cheerleaders were further victimized by the secret production of a video of lewd outtakes of a photo shoot, allegedly for the enjoyment of Snyder and other male executives, the NFL realized last August that it needed to assume oversight of Wilkinson’s investigation. Wilkinson, who has a stellar reputation, is locked in a legal battle with the team over what should be put in the public record about a past $1.6 million settlement involving sexual harassment allegations believed to directly involve Snyder. That suggests she is not one to be pushed around or to pull punches. A report in March by radio personalities on 106.7 The Fan said Snyder was directly in her crosshairs, with a recommendation he be forced to sell his interest in the team or receive a suspension for a significant period of time.

But Wilkinson’s report will go to the NFL, and it will be up to Goodell to decide what to release and what action to take. Since the investigation started, Goodell has commended Snyder and his wife, Tanya, for making changes to the culture—never mind that its toxicity was a product of Snyder’s 21-year reign. He also pushed for a deal that allowed Snyder to buy the team outright, with the other NFL club owners agreeing to lift a debt ceiling so Snyder could borrow the money needed to buy out minority stakeholders who wanted nothing more to do with him. Goodell works for the club owners; it’s no surprise whose interests he seems to be seeking to protect.