Patents awarded to Arkansans

May 25, 2021

Patent 11,013,346 B2. Nursing Pillow and Methods for Efficient Display of Nursing Pillows. Issued to Sarah Redford of Bella Vista.

Patent 11,014,020 B2. Composite for Oil-Water Separation, Synthesis Methods and Applications of Same. Issued to Tansel Karabacak, Nawzat Saeed Saadi, and Laylan Bapper Hassan, all of Little Rock. Assigned to the Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas.

Patent 11,015,125 B2. Apparatus, System and Method for Providing a Bitumen-Rich Stream from Bitumen-Containing Materials. Issued to Robert William Palmer of Springdale, Stephen Woodson Craig and David Woodson Craig, both of Little Rock, and Randell Gween Shelton Jr. of Tool, Texas. Assigned to Shingle Resource Recycling LLC of Springdale.

Patent 11,016,089 B2. Nanocomposites and Nanoagents for Detection and Treatment of a Target of Interest and Methods of Making and Using Same. Issued to Alexandru S. Biris and Zeid A. Nima, both of Little Rock. Assigned to the Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas.

Patent 11,016,989 B2. Systems and Methods for an Automated Configuration of a New Database Engine Server. Issued to Joshua Ledbetter of Bentonville, Craig Laine of Bella Vista, and Jeremy Bowman of Prairie Grove. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 11,019,010 B2. Electronic Communications in Connection with a Package Delivery. Issued to John J. O'Brien V of Farmington and Donald R. High of Noel, Mo. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.