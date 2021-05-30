Little Rock notebook

Picks on to-do list for new task force

Officials hope to name members of a new task force on targeted community development by Tuesday, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said during a policy meeting of the Little Rock Board of Directors last week.

A resolution on the matter secured city board approval in January. It called for deploying $5 million annually to improve the quality of life in four of the seven city wards -- Wards 1, 2, 6 and 7 -- which mostly encompass the city's south and east.

The measure also called on the mayor to select the members for a new seven-member working group in consultation with board members.

City set to extend ID cards' validity

Because of covid-19, Little Rock will extend the period of validity for identification cards issued by the city in 2018 that were set to expire this year, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

To receive the extension, people whose identification cards would have expired between July 1 and Dec. 31 will have to provide proof of continued residence in the city before the expiration date listed on the card, according to the release.

Residents can contact the city's multicultural liaison office at (501) 565-7233 to schedule times to present their documents. New cards will be issued once city offices reopen.

Hall new chairman of advocacy group

The president and chief executive officer of the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau has been tapped to serve as the board chairman of advocacy group Destinations International, according to a news release issued Thursday.

Gretchen Hall's one-year term as chairman begins July 1.

In addition to Hall, other members of the board's executive committee represent cities such as Dallas, Nashville, Phoenix and San Diego.

"I'm humbled to be one of only six women and first Arkansan to serve in this position over the course of the association's 107 years," Hall said in a statement included with the release. "The tourism industry represents such a diverse group of people from different walks of life and cultures, and it's satisfying to see more leadership roles within the industry reflect that."

City chiefs to exit Robinson Center

City directors who relocated from City Hall to hold their weekly meetings in the Robinson Center during the covid-19 pandemic will hold their last board meeting at the center on June 8, City Manager Bruce Moore said during a board meeting.

The following board meeting, scheduled for June 15, will be at Southwest High School, he indicated. Moore said he didn't foresee officials returning to the regular city boardroom any time soon.

At the end of December, several members of the 10-member board were still tuning into meetings via videoconference software.

However, as of late, all but Ward 1 City Director Erma Hendrix have resumed in-person attendance at the meetings in the Robinson Center using a conference table that allows for social distancing.

Mask rules relax in library system

The Central Arkansas Library System has relaxed its mask requirements in accordance with new guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new guidance says fully vaccinated individuals can forgo masks in most indoor and outdoor settings.

"Masks are no longer required for patrons, but we recommend unvaccinated patrons continue to wear them. We are requiring unvaccinated employees to continue to wear masks," executive director Nate Coulter wrote in a report for the library board.

He added that more than 200 of 275 library employees are fully vaccinated, but some fully vaccinated staffers have decided to continue wearing masks. Coulter wrote that the library system supports the choice.

The library system recently learned that one unvaccinated employee had tested positive for covid-19, he wrote.