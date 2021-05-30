Power surge gives White Sox doubleheader sweep

CHICAGO -- Billy Hamilton hit a solo home run, Jose Abreu had a two-run homer, and Lance Lynn pitched five scoreless innings to help the Chicago White Sox complete a doubleheader sweep of the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday with a 3-1 victory.

In the opener, Jake Lamb and Yoan Moncada homered, with Abreu driving in three runs in a 7-4 win.

Chicago has won five of its last six games after getting swept by the New York Yankees last weekend.

Even with major injuries to Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert the White Sox are 11 games over .500. They have received major contributions from reserves such as Hamilton and Lamb during this stretch.

"I think you're seeing we have a deep roster," said Lynn, who won the second game. "Even though we have some guys that are injured and are going to be big for us when we are able to get them back and get them in there every day, we are seeing guys that are true professionals that work every day and are ready to go whenever their name is called and they are ready to perform."

Meanwhile, the Orioles have lost 12 consecutive games for their longest losing streak since dropping 13 in a row from Sept. 17-30, 2009.

Lynn (6-1) became the fifth White Sox pitcher to go 5-0 in May, and the first since teammate Lucas Giolito did it in 2019. Lynn allowed just three hits while striking out seven and not allowing a walk.

In the first game, Chicago starter and former Arkansas Razorback Dallas Keuchel (4-1) allowed 4 runs and 8 hits in 5 innings.

TIGERS 6, YANKEES 1 Jonathan Schoop homered and Spencer Turnbull allowed 1 run on 3 hits and 3 walks in 52/3 innings as Detroit beat New York.

TWINS 6, ROYALS 5 Rookie Trevor Larnach homered and Rob Refsnyder drove in two runs as Minnesota hung on to beat Kansas City.

ANGELS 4, ATHLETICS 0 Shohei Ohtani hit a key two-run single, Alex Cobb (3-2) struck out eight over seven scoreless innings and Los Angeles beat Oakland, stopping a two-game skid.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 10, REDS 2 Joc Pederson, Ian Happ and Eric Sogard each drove in two runs, and Chicago beat Cincinnati for its sixth consecutive victory.

PIRATES 7-4, ROCKIES 0-0 Mitch Keller and host Pittsburgh's bullpen finished off a pair of seven-inning shutouts in a sweep of Colorado. Keller (3-6) pitched two-hit ball for five innings. He struck out six and walked two. JT Brubaker (4-4) allowed four hits in six innings of the first game.

BREWERS 4-6, NATIONALS 1-2 Luis Urías went 3 for 3 with 2 RBI, including the tiebreaking double in a four-run sixth inning, and Milwaukee swept a doubleheader from Washington. Kolten Wong also had three hits and drove in two runs for the Brewers in the nightcap. Lorenzo Cain was 3 for 3 and scored twice. Freddy Peralta (5-1) allowed 4 hits in the first game while striking out 7 and walking 1.

GIANTS 11, DODGERS 6 Donovan Solano and Evan Longoria homered, Logan Webb pitched five sharp innings and San Francisco won consecutive games at Dodger Stadium. Albert Pujols hit his 669th career home run and doubled, and is tied with Babe Ruth for the fourth most extra-base hits in major league history with 1,356.

METS 13, BRAVES 2 Francisco Lindor, James McCann (Arkansas Razorbacks) and Jonathan Villar hit three of the Mets' season-high five home runs, Taijuan Walker (4-1) pitched five scoreless innings and New York won its fourth consecutive by beating Atlanta.

INTERLEAGUE

RAYS 5, PHILLIES 3 Austin Meadows drove in his third run on a tiebreaking RBI infield single during a two-run eighth inning and host Tampa Bay beat Philadelphia.

RED SOX 3, MARLINS 1 Nathan Eovaldi went 51/3 scoreless innings and Boston beat Miami. Bobby Dalbec, Kevin Plawecki and Hunter Renfroe each had an RBI single for Boston.

PADRES 11, ASTROS 8 (12) San Diego had an extra-inning rally for the second consecutive game as Wil Myers hit a three-run home run in the top of the 12th inning to beat Houston.

Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada, right, celebrates with Yermin Mercedes (73) and Tim Anderson, center, after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks (31) reacts after winning the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Chicago White Sox's Jake Lamb, center, celebrates after he hit a two-run home run during the third inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu (79) high-fives Andrew Vaughn, right, after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Baltimore Orioles' Freddy Galvis (2) hits a home run during the first inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Matt Harvey (32) delivers during the first inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu (79) hits an RBI single during the first inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Chicago White Sox's Billy Hamilton (0) high-fives third base coach Joe McEwing (47) after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)