Raising cash to fight cancer

Keith Jacks and Donna Malone were announced as the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Man and Woman of the Year for Central Arkansas on May 16. Event chairmen Carla and Dr. Peter Emanuel hosted one of several watch parties for the virtual event at Hardin Farm.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/530year/]

Guests mingled in the spacious home and on the deck overlooking the grounds while waiting for the program to start. They enjoyed a buffet of salads, soup, marinated shrimp, fresh fruits, vegetables, sandwiches and dips. The signature drink for the evening was a cucumber martini.

Jacks and Malone competed with nine other contestants for their titles and won by raising the most money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Money raised helps in finding cures for blood cancers and helps with patient support.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins