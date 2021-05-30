Sections
PEOPLE OF THE YEAR

Raising cash to fight cancer

Leukemia and Lymphoma Society names man, woman of the year by Cary Jenkins | Today at 2:07 a.m.
Kathy Hoffnagle; Loris Fullerton; Man of the Year Keith Jacks and his wife, Julie; and Jay Fullerton (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

Keith Jacks and Donna Malone were announced as the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Man and Woman of the Year for Central Arkansas on May 16. Event chairmen Carla and Dr. Peter Emanuel hosted one of several watch parties for the virtual event at Hardin Farm.

Gallery: Man and Woman of the Year

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/530year/]

Guests mingled in the spacious home and on the deck overlooking the grounds while waiting for the program to start. They enjoyed a buffet of salads, soup, marinated shrimp, fresh fruits, vegetables, sandwiches and dips. The signature drink for the evening was a cucumber martini.

Jacks and Malone competed with nine other contestants for their titles and won by raising the most money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Money raised helps in finding cures for blood cancers and helps with patient support.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

