Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded May 3-May 7:

Big Rock Development, LLC to LR Stanford 2, LLC, LR Avenues 2, LLC, LR Dunwood 2, LLC, LR Audobon 2, LLC and Little Rock S JR 2, LLC, 319 Pine Rock, Alexander, Ls12, 14-15 & 19-24 B10, Village At The Gateway Phase VI, $4,230,027.

Cooper Commercial Properties V, LLC to Market & Merrill Partners, LLC, 1506 Merrill Drive, Little Rock, L14R, Charles Valley Replat, $4,125,000.

Jordan Bowen and Oasis Church to Team Summit, LLC, 7318 Windsong Drive, Maumelle, L1, IPG; Pt. NE 12-2N-13W, $3,800,000.

Little Rock Midtown, LP to JP Morgan Chase Bank, NA, L6A, The District At Midtown, $3,370,000.

Baledge Properties, Inc. to Tabot, LLC, 4100 E. Kiehl Ave., Sherwood, Pt. NW SE 4-2N-11W, $2,910,000.

Argen Holdings (Arch), LLC to James Arliss and Carol Linda Duncan and The Duncan Family Trust, 14600 Arch Street Pike, Little Rock, L1, PBGH (Arch St.) Replat- Comstock, $1,492,932.

Baseline Plaza, LLC to PQCKT, LLC, 3409 Baseline Road, Little Rock, L1, Baseline Square Shopping Center, $1,450,000.

Second Baptist Church Barrow Road/Second Baptist Church Barrow Road/Second Baptist Church to Exalt Academy, LLC, Ls1-2, Vogel's Replat No.2; L1, Gatlin Replat- Arnolds Highland Acres; Tracts 4 & 11, Arnold's Highland Acres, $1,400,000.

Andrew B. and Jennifer C. Faulkner to J. Ford Properties, LLC, L51, Forest Heights Place, $1,242,500.

Luis Patrick and Tish Lugo Delozier to Zeus Capital, LLC, L7 B1, Country Club Heights, $1,122,000.

Anthony G. and Rosanne F. Pignio to Drew B. and Sydney E. Smith, 4 Sologne Circle, Little Rock, L1 B93, Chenal Valley, $1,100,000.

Suzanne Lindsay Bradshaw and The Suzanne Lindsay Bradshaw Revocable Trust to Mark A. and Tammie S. Davis, 38 Bretagne Circle, Little Rock, L19 B10, Chenal Valley, $1,080,000.

Charles H. Hamilton to Hunter Morehead and Kelly Allison Gibbs, 4322 I St., Little Rock, L1, Parkside, $930,000.

Mark and Tammie Davis to Mark and Christina Hopkins, 10 Bretagne Circle, Little Rock, L5 B10, Chenal Valley, $900,000.

Commerce Office Park, LLC to Hankins Family Investments, LLC, Lots B-1 & B-2, Sherwood Commercial Park, $900,000.

Gary D. Heral to Lew Drive Investment, LLC, Tract 4BR, Sparks Acres, $875,000.

Zack DeYmaz to Richard J. and Lauren A. Wade, 103 Ensbury Drive, Little Rock, L53 B101, Chenal Valley, $855,500.

JEA Investments Limited Partnership, LLLP to Hound's Lounge Pet Resort & Spa, LLC, 1711 Rebsamen Park Road, Little Rock, Pt. NE NE 32-2N-12W, $749,750.

Jeanie E. Barron, Donne E. Peterson and Patterson Square Business Center, LLC to Creek View, LLC, L1-A, Hoffman Replat- Mini Midi Maxi, $700,000.

HRPG Homes, LLC to Faheemulah Beg and Zafirah Salman, 110 Wellington Plantation Lane, Little Rock, L62 B15, The Villages Of Wellington, $675,000.

Laura Rasco Reeves, James B. Rasco and The Laura Rasco Reeves Revocable Trust/Laura E. Rasco Revocable Trust to Chris Maris Custom Homes & Remodeling, LLC, 4601 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, Ls33-34, Prospect Terrace, $640,000.

Scott T. and Martha F. Christie to Dorothy and Lonnie Choate, 15 Ridgeview Drive, Little Rock, L16, The Ridge, $585,000.

Seven Gables Construction Company Of Central Arkansas, LLC to Porter and Mary Joyce Young, L41 B83, Chenal Valley, $575,000.

Soma Properties, LLC to Glenn McCracken, LLC, 1324 Main St., Little Rock, L1, Toro, $560,000.

Kevin Dale and Judy Louise Bracknell to Christy Lynn Jenkins, 21 Ferncrest Drive, Little Rock, L66, Ferncrest Estates, $550,000.

Patricia Ann Middleton and The Middleton Family Revocable Trust to Gary Guo Li, 302 Miramar Blvd., Little Rock, L6 B110, Chenal Valley, $535,000.

William Arch and Rachel Ashley Ford to William Bracey Pollock, 8 Lombardy Lane, Little Rock, Ls15-16 B1, Forest Park, $515,000.

James Patrick and Laura Ann Wyerick to The Kay Kelley Arnold Trust, 2906 N. Pierce St., Little Rock, Ls9-10 B11, Park View, $506,000.

John and Denise Calow to Edward Scott and Marcia Ann Lahti, 12426 Brodie Creek Trail, Little Rock, L6 B2, Woodlands Edge, $505,000.

Jennifer and Scott Belt to Gena and Matthew Miller, 5919 Hawthorne Road, Little Rock, L39, Forest Heights Place, $499,900.

David Lee Spencer and James Adrian Baxter to Laura Rasco Reeves, James B. Rasco and The Laura Rasco Reeves Revocable Trust, L8, Scenic Heights, $450,000.

Menco Construction, LLC to Samuel D. and Tamari C. Williams, 9833 Laurel Oak Drive, Sherwood, L40, Miller Heights Phase III, $444,328.

Charles L. and Paula J. Beckius and The Beckius Family Trust to Marcus P. and Cindy R. Paxton, 112 Blackburn Drive, Little Rock, L3 B23, The Villages Of Wellington, $440,000.

Hines Homes, LLC to Linda and Bobby McDowell Jr., 13816 Saint Charles Blvd., Little Rock, L197, St. Charles, $427,355.

Zachary Alexander and Jana Lynn Ward to Jeremy and Kathryn L. Stalcup, 800 Cherry Hill Drive, North Little Rock, L12 B47, Park Hill NLR, $427,000.

Renaissance Homes, LLC to Amanda Stewart, 107 Natural Trail, North Little Rock, L1744, The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD Phase XXIV-A, $425,000.

Jeremy and Megan Brown to Kathie L. Wood, L19 B3, Gap Creek, $420,000.

Thomas A. and Amy Joyner to Kristsen Viverito and Stephanie Benning, 4201 Lee Ave., Little Rock, Ls7-8 B1, Pinehurst, $409,000.

Randy James Construction Company, Inc. to Sara Beth Bradley, 304 Rosemary Way, Little Rock, L2 B4, Parkside At Wildwood, $405,000.

Stine And Company Prime Real Estate, LLC to Roxanna Marjesse, 709 Wildcreek Circle, Little Rock, L18 B7, Wildwood Place, $397,000.

Marina Victorovna Mikhailova to Julien and Rachel Dinsmore Hubert, 14314 Orleans Drive, Little Rock, L449, St. Charles, $389,000.

Janet Frazier Henry and James Henry Jr., to Sumit Sarkar and Paromita Bhaumik, 16215 Patriot Drive, Little Rock, L28 B5, Hickory Ridge Phase III, $384,000.

Wendy J. Taylor to O. T. Gordon Jr., and Norman B. Gordon, 15 Wildcreek Cove, Little Rock, L98 B3, Wildwood Place, $380,000.

Isabell H. Monroe and The Isabelle H. Monroe Trust to Kenneth and Regina Hogue, L4 B3, Chevaux Court Phase III, $365,000.

Nicholas N. and Lindsay B. Farrington to Jasmine Nicole Richardson, 1633 Vista Creek Drive, Sherwood, L34 B10, Creekside, $363,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC to Aaron M. and Alyssa R. Hall, 29 Piper Lane, Little Rock, L20, Piper Lane, $362,658.

Michael Keith and Terri Lynne Felton to Jeremy Nooe and Meagan Booe, 1100 Cache River Road, North Little Rock, L29 B6, Overbrook, $352,000.

Jesse E. and Pauline Anderson to Rajesh Guntaka and Sireeshareedy Yarkareddy, 125 Holland Lane, Little Rock, L23, Madison Valley, $343,700.

Daniel S. and Monica S. Poyner to Chaure Clemons, 10739 Rocky Creek Drive, Sherwood, L59R, Hidden Creek Phase II, $342,000.

Regina D. Watson to Kyle and Maggie Davis, L22, Madison Valley, $342,000.

Michael McBryde to Melissa Brooke Eckes, 4911 Woodlawn Drive, Little Rock, Ls4-5 B26, Pulaski Heights, $339,100.

Shamim and Nasruddin N. Bhimani to Ahmed Abu and Duaa Abu Halimeh, 3015 Sweetgrass Drive, Little Rock, L26 B22, Woodlands Edge, $339,000.

Fred And Betty Black Joint Revocable Trust to Christopher Andrew Meyer, 22600 Lawson Road, Little Rock, Pt. Sections 20 & 17-1N-14W, $328,500.

Chris A. Nebben and Jane A. Kim to Obatayo H. and Mary Lauren Hounwanou, 6 Lefever Lane, Little Rock, L566, Kingwood Place, $325,000.

Eric L. and Sunetta Alexander to Marylene Murrel, 611 Innsbrooke Cove, Jacksonville, L10, Pennpointe, $323,000.

Evan L. and Anna M. Bolte to Chandra Sekhar and Sangeetha Bandaru, 12 Valley Ranch Cove, Little Rock, L36 B1, Valley Ranch, $322,000.

Diane Henry Williamson, David Deming Henry and The Donald And Dorine Henry Family Revocable Living Trust to David W. and Lauren M. McElroy, 32 Huntington Road, Little Rock, L133, Foxcroft Third, $320,000.

Commissioner In Circuit to Arvest Bank, 25 Commentry Drive, Little Rock, L11 B80, Chenal Valley, $314,927.

Jerry L. and Laura Shue to Jeff Fuller Homes, LLC, 4821 Stonewall Road, Little Rock, Ls6-7 B1, Country Club Heights, $312,500.

Randy K. Patterson to Ashley Lessenberry, 1213 Silverwood Trail, North Little Rock, Ls1, 8 & Lot D B2, Shady Valley, $310,000.

Renaissance Homes, LLC to William A. and Jill D. Ross, 112 Natural Trail, Maumelle, L1730, The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD Phase XXIV-A, $304,000.

Jeremiah Jarbin Johnson to David Michael Martin II., and Margaret Catherine May-Martin, 219 Dennison St., Little Rock, L11 B7, Capitol View, $301,500.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC to Russel Harrington Jr., and The R.D. Harrington Jr., Revocable Trust, L25 B3, Copper Run Phase 2, $301,250.

Dickey Family Homes, LLC to Leslie Benson, 1104 Tahoe Drive, Maumelle, L8 B26, Maumelle Valley Estates Phase XVIII, $300,000.

Jody Eric Mullins and Emily Schroeder to Justin C. and Piper C. Fortune, L23, The Pointe Phase 2, $295,000.

James F. Swindoll and Karen K. Woeings to Center Place Holdings, LLC, Unit 3, Centre Place HPR, $290,000.

Lauren Beth Westlake/Laura B. Seagraves to Feim Veseli Sr., 126 Baronne Way, Maumelle, L1638, The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD Phase 23, $290,000.

Burke D. and Sarah J. Sorenson to Todd A. Shettles, 2916 Marble Cove, Sherwood, L14 B1, Stonehill Phase III, $289,000.

Deere & Wiggins Development, Inc. to Big Wig Investment, LLC, Ls20-22, Oakdale Estates, $285,000.

Logan and Victoria Corley to Courtney N. Wright, 1718 N. Grant St., Little Rock, L2 B24, Mountain Park, $285,000.

Zeke and Randi Tanner to Diego Traviezo and Kathryn Muzzio, 509 W. Fifth St., North Little Rock, L15 B5, Faucette, $285,000.

Barbara Pace to Tristen Elaine and James Ray Price, 124 Summit Valley Circle, Maumelle, L17 B22, Maumelle Valley Estates, $285,000.

Sunit Sarkar and Paromita Bhaumik to Jared and Elizabeth Wilkerson, 2111 Huntleigh Court, Little Rock, L73, Garrett Glen, $278,000.

James Cary and Thandi T. Brown to Amanda and Adam Berrios, 4820 Kenyon Drive, Little Rock, Ls8-10 B4, Hillcrest, $270,000.

Carol Ann Metzger and The Carol Ann Metzger Trust Number One to Pedro Luis Alvarez, 621 Lake Tree Lane, Sherwood, L64, Austin Lakes Pointe, $265,000.

Daniel Maxell to Demetrius Kortez and Jazmin Denise Carter, 147 Sancerre Drive, Maumelle, L921, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase XIV-B, $260,000.

Jack W. Allen to Corinne Kwapis, 6414 Hawthorne Road, Little Rock, Ls20-21 B2, Hollywood, $259,900.

Toni Clark and Grover James Butler Jr., to Jason Dunlap, 13510 Beckenham Drive, Little Rock, L49, Hillsborough Phase I, $258,000.

Dale W. and Cynthia G. Davison to Jacob Michael Foshee and Dustin Wayne Goad, 2007 Old Forge Drive, Little Rock, L141, Sturbridge Phase III, $256,000.

James R. Curley and The Curley Living Trust to Halie Renee and Clayton B. Ford, 13115 Natural Steps Drive, Roland, Pt. SW NE 27-3N-14W, $255,000.

John B. and Jean E. Belken to Holly Elizabeth and David Mark Edwards, Ls14-15, Quail Run, $250,000.

Joseph P. Stringer and The Rufus Randel Stringer Revocable Trust to Berryhill REI, LLC, 30 Huntington Road, Little Rock, L134, Foxcroft Third, $250,000.

Marc Olivier Gabriel and Aline DeConti to Michelle Ballantine, 7 Pleasant Forest Cove, Little Rock, L15, Pleasant Forest Park, $250,000.

Michael Armon Bryant to Vivi Analita, 6916 Park Meadows Drive, Sherwood, L45 B2, Gap Creek, $242,500.

Carol Diane Peoples and The Porter Mitchem Revocable Trust to Lauren E. Jimerson, 226 Summit Valley Circle, Maumelle, L41 B22, Maumelle Valley Estates, $240,138.

City Grove, LLC to Heather R. Nelson, 424 Maple St., North Little Rock, L16 B1, City Grove Townhomes, $240,000.

Heidi and Peter Hanna to Danny W. Burgin, 20511 Sanders Road, Little Rock, Pt. Section 30-1S-12W, $239,900.

Billy Stain Construction, LLC to Angel and Veronica B. Sanchez, 2772 Chert Cove, Sherwood, L67R B5, Stonehill Phase V, $238,250.

Joe L. Cooper Sr., to Jonathan L. and Kathryn L. Childs, 9702 Brooks Court, Little Rock, Lss-67, Sante Fe Heights Section C, $237,000.

Roger and Wendy Fraley to Chris Gamet, Pt. NW NE 31-3N-10W, $235,000.

Justin and Lauren Eldridge to Madelyn Brotherton, 1401 Pine Valley Road, Little Rock, L18, Kingwood Place, $235,000.

BPSL Properties, LLC to Cecil and Heather Johnson, 6704 Flintrock Road, North Little Rock, L17-B B20, Indian Hills, $234,900.

Megan F. and Douglas E. Stockinger to Shannon Y. Rodgers, 401 Forest Glen Cove, Jacksonville, L48, Forest Oaks Phase III, $232,000.

Stephanie K'Nuckles and Stephanie Neal to Ewell E. and Linda S. Lingar, 24 Mountain Terrace Circle, Maumelle, L3D, Mountain Terrace Estates Townhomes Phase I, $230,000.

Marcin M. Emmerling to Lindsey Hendricks, 202 Summit Valley Circle, Maumelle, L29 B22, Maumelle Valley Estates, $228,000.

Zachary V. and Camille A. Anderson to Linda Jones, 5 Regal Court, Little Rock, L367, Pleasantree First, $228,000.

Forest Park Partners, LLC to Logan K. and Victoria B. Corley, 1722 N. Polk St., North Little Rock, L1 B20, Mountain Park, $227,500.

Carla Ann Stokes and Johnson Revocable Trust Agreement to Braedon and Tasha Durfee, 8427 Yellow Oak Drive, Jacksonville, L37, Silver Oaks, $225,000.

Nathan E. and Karen M. Littlejohn to Elizabeth and Joseph Bresnahan, 46 Ouachita Drive, Maumelle, L117, Edgewater Phase II, $225,000.

Daniel and Olivia Fritsche to Charles Russell and Maison Stice, 6624 Longwood Road, Cammack Village, L58, Cammack Wood, $219,900.

Jonathan Whaley to Jody N. and Frances E. Carson, 7405 Sagamore Drive, North Little Rock, L10 B34, Indian Hills, $218,000.

Commercial Beverage Equipment, Inc. to Thomo Enterprises, LLC, 3517 E. Broadway St., North Little Rock, L1, John-Barbara Baldwin, $215,000.

Van Robert and Kristin Leigh Melton to Steven K. Watson and Heather G. Raiees Dana, 32 Perin Road, North Little Rock, Pt. NE SW 11-2N-12W, $215,000.

Danita C. Small to Edmond and Keondra Hampton, 37 Woodridge Drive, Little Rock, L18, Woodridge Estates, $213,000.

Lorine M. Mosley/Lorine Marie Mosley to Brandan and LaTosha Simmons, 5908 Base Meadows Drive, Jacksonville, L158, Base Meadows Phase 1B, $211,000.

Jonathan and Katie Childs to Jessica Milam, 305 W. Eighth St., North Little Rock, L4 B1, Melrose Place, $210,000.

Lisa and Matthew Halderman to Isiah Bennett Jr., 6005 Base Meadows Drive, Jacksonville, L66, Base Meadows Phase 1B, $200,000.

The Mark and John C. Gill Revocable Trust and The Carolyn B. Gill Revocable Trust to Jonathan Wesley and Kimberly A. Clement, 2705 Grist Mill Road, Little Rock, L328, Ludington Heights, $200,000.

Sharon R. Robinson to Kelsey Sutter and Michael Crawford, 2805 Fox Glenn St., Jacksonville, L57, Foxwood Section A Phase II, $200,000.

Michael and Eugina Lafarlett to Cristina Pena Ruth, 3302 N. Cypress St., North Little Rock, L8 B23, Park Hill NLR, $199,000.

Matthew and Laura McCormick to Philip Dockery, 909 Beacon Hill Court, Little Rock, L230, Walnut Valley Second, $197,500.

Julia C. Johnson to Joel Trauger, 15 Lendl Loop, Little Rock, L515, Otter Creek Community Phase IV-B-1, $197,000.

Georgia Duff to New Town Holdings, LLC, Ls1-2 & 10-12 B19, Garland- Pope's 1000 Acre Grant; L3 B19, Garland, $192,000.

WTH Development, LLC to Tonya I. Courtney-Nichols, 4 Jordan Manor, Little Rock, L21, Sage Meadows Phase I, $190,000.

Minh Van Ha to VBKH, LLC, 61 Somerset Drive, North Little Rock, L12 B3, Melanie Park, $190,000.

Jacob and Pamela K. Jones to Antino Allen, 317 Cambridge Place Drive, Little Rock, Apt. 317, Cambridge Place HPR, $189,000.

Charlotte Stewart/Charlotte Stewart Hood to Vivian Williams, 15107 James Cutoff Road, North Little Rock, Pt. NE SW 3-2N-11W, $188,000.

Rachael A. Cottam, Gretchen O. Hernandez and The Rachael A. Cottam Residential Trust to James and Deborah Wiest, L84, Marlowe Manor Phase I, $187,421.

Somers Enterprises, Inc. to Red Dog Management, LLC, L7, Atkins Home Tracts, $185,000.

Zachery Carl Pettis to Brenner A. and Taylor H. Mabry, 8206 Alvin Lane, Little Rock, L193, Sheraton Park Section D, $185,000.

Anni Kay Sutherlin to Jesus Rosales, 27 Coachlight Drive, Little Rock, L187, Sturbridge Phase III, $185,000.

Brandon J. P. Meeks, Tasca E. Meeks and Tasca E. McKinnon to Sean D. Martin, 3 Mohave St., Sherwood, L58, Indianhead Lake Estates, $181,500.

Cory L. Townley and Mara L. Davidson/Mara L. Townley to Michael and Anquionette Johnson, 306 S. Longfield Ave., Sherwood, L6 B5, Queensbrook, $180,000.

Vikki L. Morgan and The Vikki L. Morgan Irrevocable Trust to A. & S. Associates, Inc., Tract 15, Sach's Suburban Tracts (a.k.a: Blk. 15), $180,000.

Rebecca Tucker to Dawne Marie Kellerman, 1112 N. Arthur St., Little Rock, Lot C, Kaufman's Replat-Pleasant Hill, $179,700.

Stormie Brooke Winsor and Matthew Dewayne Covell to Alandise Lee Harris Sr., 8719 Bunch Road, Mabelvale, Pt. N /2 SE NE 14-1S-13W, $177,800.

Carman McBride to Jake R. Eddleman, 7006 Hillwood Road, Little Rock, L228, Kingwood Place, $177,000.

Nicholas and Katheirne L. Zehr to Meredith Wilson, L24 B3, Riffel And Rhoton's Ridgeland, $176,000.

Treata A. Vance to Daniel D. Campbell, L13, Wilder-Jones, $175,000.

Lance Jones to Geraldine Holt Baker, 23 Silver Ridge Cove, North Little Rock, L13, Silverridge, $175,000.

Bethany Marie Brown to Jennifer White, 11905 Saint Charles Blvd., Little Rock, L96, Turtle Creek, $174,900.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Manami Thompson, 1916 Sebastain St., Sherwood, L2 B5, Bear Paw Phase III, $174,775.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Ty and Michelle Payne, 11308 Tipton Road, Sherwood, L34 B1, Bear Paw Phase III, $174,600.

Timothy Tyson/Taeisha D. Tyson/Taeisha D. Johnson to George Vladimir Tandilashvili, 1420 Bobbitt Lane, Sherwood, L6, Hayley Heights, $174,500.

Elizabeth P. Lyons/Elizabeth P. Mathews to Kyries Holloway, 10908 Panther Mountain Road, North Little Rock, Tract 4, Castlewood Acres Unrecorded, $173,500.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Sheltebrain Smith, 104 Giselle Drive, Little Rock, L64, Wisteria, $173,100.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Ana K. Polio, 34 Avant Garde Drive, Little Rock, L20, Wisteria, $170,940.

Massey Bates III., to Hollingshead Rental Company, LLC, L4 B6, Kellogg, $169,500.

James E. Boyd Jr., to Skye Heckman, 1500 Mesquite Drive, Little Rock, L48, Point West Third, $169,000.

Alfred Hoskins to Sandra L. Long, 130 Whispering Oak Trail, Mabelvale, L11, Whispering Oaks, $168,900.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Quinton Key, 1909 Sebastian St., Sherwood, L16 B6, Bear Paw Phase III, $166,715.

James Jonathan Mainard-O'Connell/Kathryn Marie Mainard-O'Connell to Kord and Madison Offenbacker, 105 White Oak Lane, Little Rock, L22, Wilton Heights, $165,000.

Lori M. Graves and Sandra F. Franks Revocable Trust to James H. and Rebecca A. Combs, Townhome 18, Timber Creek Townhomes HPR, $165,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to BSFR III. Owner I, LLC, 1901 Sebastian St., Sherwood, L15 B6, Bear Paw Phase III, $164,275.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Pamela Clark, 1908 Sebastian St., Sherwood, L3 B5, Bear Paw Phase III, $161,890.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Diane J. Washington, 27 Avant Garde Drive, Little Rock, L72, Wisteria, $160,000.

David W. and Linda Wills to Tucker Acquisitions, LLC, 12616 Timber Hill Drive, Little Rock, L10 B1, Timber Ridge, $160,000.

Jeremy Cummings to Adrian Allen Smith, 3201 Salinas De Hidalgo, North Little Rock, L2 B7, Villages Of San Luis, $160,000.

Territha Reed to Ty'Tiauana Johnson and Branden Hayes, 11007 Lemoncrest Lane, Little Rock, L70, Otter Creek, $158,000.

Keith A. and Veronica G. Hayes to Pierre D. Miller, 116 Berkshire Circle, Jacksonville, L40, Stonewall Phase I-A, $155,000.

Julie E. and Clinton Euegen Harper Jr., to James C. McCool III., and Mayra A. Marquez, 8626 Northgate Drive, Sherwood, L84, North Hills Manor, $154,900.

Seth McKanna to Da'Briel Sanders, 6801 Red Oak Lane, North Little Rock, L703, Trammel Estates Phase V, $152,000.

Michael F. Lax to Parson, LLC, 66 Kingsbridge Way Drive, Little Rock, Apt. 66, Kingsbridge Townhomes HPR 6, $151,375.

Sharon McClain to Vonita L. Watson, 9501 Copeland Lane, North Little Rock, Tract 1, C. H. Richter, $150,000.

Kristen Rhodes-Berry and Robert Berry to Savannah Grace Huber, 142 Pecan Valley Drive, Sherwood, L23 B1, Willowood, $150,000.