Road accident kills Conway man, 40

A Conway man was killed Thursday in a single-vehicle crash on Arkansas 60, also known as Prince Street, according to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash report.

Cecil Edwards, 40, was driving east on Prince Street near Toadsuck Road in Conway when he lost control of his Suzuki SV650 about 6:30 p.m. The vehicle left the roadway to the right, ejecting Edwards into a street sign, the report said.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]

The vehicle came to rest on its side, according to the report.

The weather was clear, and the pavement was dry at the time of the crash, the report said.