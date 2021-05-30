China launches supplies to space outpost

BEIJING -- A rocket carrying supplies for China's new space station blasted off Saturday from an island in the South China Sea.

A Long March 7 rocket carrying the automated Tianzhou-2 spacecraft took off at 8:55 p.m. local time from the Wenchang launch center on Hainan Island, the Chinese space agency announced. It said the craft entered orbit 10 minutes later and the launch was deemed a "perfect success."

The Tianzhou-2 carried fuel and supplies, according to earlier state media reports. The station's core module was launched into orbit April 29.

The Chinese space agency says 11 launches are planned through the end of next year to deliver two more modules for the 70-ton station, supplies and a three-member crew.

China was criticized for allowing part of the rocket that launched the Tianhe to fall back to Earth uncontrolled. There was no indication about what Beijing planned to do with the rocket from Saturday's launch.

The Tianhe, or Heavenly Harmony, is the third and largest orbital station launched by China's increasingly ambitious space program.

Beijing doesn't participate in the International Space Station, largely because of U.S. concerns about the Chinese program's secrecy and its military connections.

Roadside blast hits Afghan university van

KABUL, Afghanistan -- A roadside bomb struck a minivan full of university lecturers and students in Afghanistan's northern Kapisa province Saturday, killing at least four and wounding 11, Afghan officials said.

Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said the minivan was targeted while taking the group to Alberoni University. Provincial police spokesman Shayeq Shoresh said the bomb was set off by remote control.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Deadly attacks on Kabul University in November were claimed by the Islamic State group.

Large areas of war-ravaged Afghanistan have been littered with bombs and land mines. Many have been planted by insurgents to target military convoys, but they often kill civilians instead.

Kapisa provincial hospital chief Abdul Qasem Sangin said doctors were among the casualties in Saturday's attack.

Indonesia frees 2 ships caught shifting oil

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- Indonesian authorities said Saturday that two oil tankers -- the Iranian-flagged MT Horse and Panamanian-flagged MT Freya -- were released after a four-month detention for illegally transferring oil in Indonesian waters.

The two ships were freed Friday, and their captains were allowed to leave despite being sentenced Tuesday to a year in prison for not complying with shipping channel regulations, said Wisnu Pramandita, a spokesman for Indonesia's maritime agency.

"They have been released conditionally. They do not need to be physically imprisoned, but they cannot commit the same violation in the next two years," he said.

Iranian state television and the Petroleum Ministry's news agency reported the MT Horse had resumed its mission and would return home after finishing it.

The MT Freya was fined nearly $140,000 for spilling oil into the sea, in a verdict from a court on Batam Island in the Riau Islands south of Singapore, Pramandita said.

Iran has sold oil on the black market since then-President Donald Trump imposed sanctions in 2018 and threatened to penalize countries that purchased Iranian crude. Iranian oil tankers turn off tracking equipment to conceal their destinations.

The MT Horse and MT Freya were detained in January along with 36 Iranian and 25 Chinese crew members. Days later, China's government called on Indonesia to treat the Chinese sailors fairly, but gave no indication what the oil tanker was doing when it was found at sea transferring fuel from the Iranian ship.

5th suspect charged in activist's shooting

LONDON -- A man from south London appeared in court Saturday on charges that he was involved in the shooting of a prominent member of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Cameron Deriggs, 18, is charged with conspiracy to murder Sasha Johnson, who was shot in the head last Sunday at a house party in southeast London. Johnson, a 27-year-old mother of two, remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Deriggs, who didn't enter a plea, was ordered to remain in custody until his next court appearance June 25. He's one of five people arrested in the shooting, with the others released on bond as the investigation continues.

Johnson is a leader of the Taking the Initiative Party, which says she had received "numerous death threats" related to her activism. The party aims to combat discrimination, rising inequality and child poverty.

Activists are urging the government to face up to the legacy of the British Empire and the country's extensive profits from the slave trade.

But police say Johnson appears to have been an unintended victim of the attack, which occurred early in the morning when four men burst into the party and began firing.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports