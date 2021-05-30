School Board examines stimulus spending plan

SILOAM SPRINGS -- School Board members met for a special work session laset week to discuss a spending plan for the district's federal stimulus money.

The School District is receiving $11.9 million in three rounds of CARES Act Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief money, according to Superintendent Jody Wiggins. While the money from the first round and some of the money from the second round has been spent, an official plan for spending the third round is due in July, he said.

"We have quite a bit of money over the next three years that has to be spent in a very predetermined manner to some degree," he said.

Wiggins proposal for spending the remainder of the money includes hero pay for school staff members, creating new positions to mitigate learning loss and trauma related to the covid-19 pandemic, technology upgrades, upgrades to air quality systems across the district, the addition of three new buses, and new curriculum, instructional materials and professional development. No action will be taken on the plan until the June 10 school board meeting.

The school district received its first round of money last summer, totaling $618,135, and the money was spent to get schools ready to reopen last fall, Wiggins said. It was used to purchase technology for remote and online learning, cleaning and disinfecting supplies, and personal protective equipment for staff and students, he said.

The second round of stimulus money was released in December and totals $3.29 million, Wiggins said. So far, $905,800 has been spent on salaries and benefits for staff members of the district's online school and to pay part of the salaries and benefits for employees dealing with contact tracing, as well as to upgrade air quality systems in the middle school and add water bottle filling stations in all buildings, Wiggins said.

The money for the third round of stimulus funding totals $7.4 million and has yet to be released, but the School District can start getting reimbursed for expenses when the official plan is approved, Wiggins said. All of the funds work through reimbursement, so the school district spends the money first and gets reimbursed later, he said.

Arkansas is one of only 14 states to have fully opened schools, so much of the money is aimed at helping schools in states that have yet to open, Wiggins said.

All of the spending for the second and third round must fall into nine categories directly related to covid-19, including student support/continuous learning, technology, systemic procedures, facilities, transportation, high quality instructional material and professional development, additional pay, and maintenance of operations/budgetary shortfalls. Twenty percent of the money must be spent on preventing learning loss, Wiggins said.

The proposed plan for spending the third round of stimulus funds and the remainder of the second round includes $2.9 million of heroes pay for school staff members for the 2020-2021 school year and the 2021-2022 school year, Wiggins said.

Every employee has been asked to learn new techniques, take on a number of additional tasks beyond their job description and to risk their personal health this year, Wiggins said. He recommended paying each employee, including substitute teachers, an $10 extra for each day worked this year and next year. They would not be paid for days they took sick leave or personal time, he said.

"I think this is a very good way to show our staff, our employees, how much they mean to us and that we are appreciative of everything they've done extra, gone above and beyond, this past year," Wiggins said.

"Hero pay" could also serve as an incentive to encourage employees to be at work next year and indirectly serve as an incentive for employees to get a covid-19 vaccine, Wiggins said. There will be no covid-19 leave next year so people who are unvaccinated and come in close contact with a covid-19 case will still have to quarantine and take sick leave, he said. The pay would be dispensed at the end of each semester, he said.

The pay program is time-sensitive because it must be presented to the personnel policy committees before it can be approved at the next board meeting, Wiggins said. Because the board was not taking any action last week, Wiggins said the district's attorney advised him to say he would be sending the policy to the committees "without any objection" from board members.

The spending plan also includes $3.5 million for 14 new certified positions already approved at the May 13 School Board meeting, Wiggins said. The positions are designed to help mitigate the learning loss created by the pandemic, and address trauma, mental health issues and social and behavioral problems that are left in its aftermath. The new positions will include 10 academic internationalists to help with reading and math, one English for speakers of other languages facilitator, one special education facilitator, one mental health therapist and one district behavior analyst. Each position would come with a one-year contract and be limited to three years.

Additional items in the proposal include $1.3 million for direct student support/continuous learning; $381,600 for technology such as new Chromebooks for virtual academy students, and subscriptions to technology tools that support instruction and classroom cameras for teachers; $47,900 to purchase a van for food service deliveries and a van for technology technician use; $785,000 for new heating and air units across the buildings that will improve clean air flow and for office space to house virtual academy staff; $315,000 for the purchase of three new buses that will expand the number of students that can be transported and provide better air quality; and $80,000 for new curriculum and supplies and updates to the agriculture program at the middle school.

In other business, School Board members discussed priorities for possible future construction projects in the district. The projects would not be paid for out of stimulus funds. School Board members informally decided in January 2020 their priorities for new building projects would be a new administration building followed by a baseball, softball and tennis facility and an indoor athletic field. Once the pandemic began, all projects were put on hold, Wiggins said.

He asked board members if their priorities are still the same. Board member Connie Matchell said she recently came across an Nov. 22, 1979 article from The Interstate News reporting the school district was planning a new administration building that would last the district for a minimum of 20 years. While it isn't clear why the building never came to fruition, it's been far more than 20 years, Matchell said.

"I still think that to me is a priority," she said.

Board President Brian Lamb and board member Grant Loyd both agreed an administration building should be a priority. Lamb asked if a tennis courts could be added to the indoor athletic facility and the softball and baseball fields could be completed later. Loyd asked about expanding areas for art and choir programs.

Wiggins said that baseball, softball and tennis are the biggest needs in his opinion because the school district doesn't have its own facilities.

Without objection, Wiggins said he would meet with architect Michael Spaeth in early June and begin having early discussions about the projects.