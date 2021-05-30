School news: Students graduate, earn honors

Nazareth College

Nazareth College announces that Chiara Osborne of Springdale has been named to the Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester. Osborne is studying dance and public history.

A student's grade point average must be at least 3.5 or above, and they must complete 12 credit hours of graded work that semester in order to be included on the Dean's List.

Nazareth College, located in Rochester, N.Y., offers 60 majors, including education, health and human services, management, the fine arts, music, theater, math and science, foreign languages and the liberal arts and is recognized nationally for its Fulbright global student scholars.

Clarkson University

Joseph Nathaniel Tudor of Fort Smith received a bachelor of science in computer science, business minor, mathematics minor, in May from Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y..

As a private, national research university, Clarkson is a leader in technological education and sustainable economic development through teaching, scholarship, research and innovation.

Georgia SW

Tribikram Adhikari of Farmington graduated from Georgia Southwestern State University during the spring 2021 commencement ceremonies held May 15. Adhikari earned a master's degree in computer science.

Georgia Southwestern State University, located in Americus, Ga., is a public, four-year unit of the University System of Georgia with more than 3,000 students.

Eastern New Mexico

Aron Mullins of Springdale has been named to Eastern New Mexico University's Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must complete a minimum of 15 credit hours with a GPA of 3.25 or greater.

Located in Portales, N.M., ENMU is New Mexico's largest regional comprehensive university and is the most recently founded state university in New Mexico.

New Hampshire U

Rebecca White of Fayetteville graduated from the University of New Hampshire over the weekend of May 22-23, earning a Master of Arts degree in psychology.

Located in Durham, N.H., the University of New Hampshire, founded in 1866, is a world-class public research university with the feel of a New England liberal arts college. A land, sea, and space-grant university, UNH is the state's flagship public institution, enrolling 13,000 undergraduate and 2,500 graduate students.

Auburn

Kristy Jones of Rogers was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Jones was initiated at Auburn University.

Jones is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897.

Central Methodist

Central Methodist University has announced the students included on the spring 2021 Dean's List.

Nearly 1,000 students across all campuses and online learning met the requirements for placement, including a grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester.

The following local students were among those recognized:

Roberto Palacios, Rogers, senior, exercise science; and

Stephanie Rodriguez, Subiaco, sophomore, biology.

Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master's, bachelor's and associate's degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette, Mo., and through extension sites and online.

Send school news to ourtown@nwadg.com. Submissions run on Sundays in the Profiles section and on Thursdays in the Our Town section.