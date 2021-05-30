Environment notebook

Snowstorm energy use hearings start

The Governor's Energy Resources Executive Task Force met Thursday afternoon for its first of three public hearings.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed Executive Order 21-05 on March 3 ordering the task force to review the events of the 2021 snowstorm and how the regional power administrations performed. Members also plan to examine how utility companies performed in comparison with other states.

The task force is made up of representatives from the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment, the Oil and Gas Commission, the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Board and the Department of Commerce.

"We're here to gather information from testimony in order to better prepare our state's energy infrastructure in the event of another statewide emergency," Energy Department Secretary Becky Koegh said.

Among those who spoke Thursday were representatives from the Public Service Commission, the attorney general's office, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator and Southwest Power Pool.

The two other hearings will take place Tuesday and Wednesday from about 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with midday breaks, both days.