Solunar tables

The schedule of solunar periods has been taken from Mrs. Richard Alden Knight's Solunar Tables. Plan days so you will be fishing in good territory or hunting in good cover during these times if you wish to find the best sport each day has to offer. Major periods begin at the times shown and last for an hour and a half or two hours. Minor periods are of somewhat shorter duration.

A.M.P.M.

MinorMajorMinorMajor

Today9:353:2510:103:55

Monday10:354:3511:054:50

Tuesday11:305:2005:45

Wednesday12:006:1512:256:35

Thursday12:506:551:057:15

Friday1:307:301:407:55

Saturday2:108:102:208:30

June 62:458:452:559:05

June 73:209:253:359:45

June 84:0010:054:1510:25

June 94:4010:454:5511:10

June 105:2511:305:4011:55

June 116:1006:3512:25

June 127:1012:557:351:20

June 138:001:508:302:15

June 148:552:459:253:10

June 159:503:4010:204:05

June 1610:404:3011:104:55

June 1711:305:2005:45

June 1812:006:1512:256:35

June 1912:506:551:057:20

June 201:357:401:508:05

June 212:208:302:408:55

June 223:109:203:309:50

June 234:0510:154:2510:45

June 245:0011:155:2511:45

June 256:0006:3012:20

June 267:1012:557:451:30

June 278:152:058:452:30

June 289:103:009:403:25

June 2910:053:5510:354:20

June 3011:004:5011:255:10

July 111:455:3505:55

July 212:106:1512:256:35

July 312:506:501:007:10

July 41:257:301:407:50