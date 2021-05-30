State Police investigating death of Washington County woman

A Washington County woman was found dead Friday night outside of Fayetteville, according to a press release from the Arkansas State Police.

The body of Amber Dunigan, 36, was discovered inside a parked vehicle alongside Arkansas Highway 16,the release said, not far from her home in the Wedington Woods community, west of Fayetteville.

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division were called to the crime scene shortly before 10 PM.

Dunigan's body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where a manner and cause of death and approximate time of death will be determined.