State sees slow covid immunization day as active cases fall

Only 2,432 more covid-19 immunization shots were given within the 24-hour period ending Sunday afternoon, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s Sunday update. It was one of the lowest daily totals for immunization shots since they began in Arkansas.

Active covid-19 cases in Arkansas dropped by 71 on Sunday, lowering the total to 1,938. However, the Health Department also reported two additional covid-related deaths, raising the official death toll since March 2020 to 5,832.

On Monday, May 24, the state recorded 2,371 vaccinations, the lowest number of vaccine shots reported since the state's covid-19 vaccination campaign got into full swing. The only day that was lower was Feb. 28, when a “data clean-up” actually decreased the official tally of vaccine shots given at the time by 1,289.

About 30% of the state’s population is fully immunized. Another 1,111 Arkansans were considered fully immunized as of Sunday, bumping up the total to 903,021. The state has administered 75.4% of the 2,622,010 vaccine doses it has received.

The number of Arkansans hospitalized with coronavirus fell by one, to 194, but the number of those Arkansans on ventilators rose by three, to 34.

More details in Monday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.