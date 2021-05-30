State Sports Briefs

BASEBALL

HSU advances at NCAA regionals

Trailing 7-5 in the bottom of the 11th inning, sixth-seeded Henderson State University scored three runs without putting the ball in play to walk off against No. 2 seed Augustana 8-7 and stay alive at the NCAA Division II Central Regional in Warrensburg, Mo.

The Reddies (27-18) advance to face the loser of the Minnesota State-Southern Arkansas game late Saturday at 11 a.m. today.

The victory is the first for Henderson State at the NCAA Tournament since 2015.

The Vikings (36-13) removed ace reliever Caleb Kranz, who had struck out six in four innings of relief to that point, in the bottom of the 11th. HSU took advantage as the first three batters reached on back-to-back walks and a hit batsman.

After Joe Myers scored on a bases-loaded walk, first team All-GAC pitcher Spencer Taack -- who had been inserted to pinch run -- scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at 7-7.

The Vikings intentionally walked Bryson Haskins and went to their third pitcher of the inning, Thomas Bruss, to face Henderson State freshman Corbin Tsistinas. Bruss plunked Tsistinas to allow Alec Lewis to come home for the winning run.

Top-seeded Central Missouri defeated fourth-seeded Arkansas Tech University 7-4 to end the season for the Wonder Boys (26-19).

The Mules (41-6) used a five-run third inning and added single runs in the fourth and fifth innings to go up 7-0.

Garrett Crews led Arkansas Tech, going 3 for 4 with 2 runs and 1 RBI.

GOLF

PING All-Central Region team announced

Julian Perico and Tyson Reeder of Arkansas joined Julien Sale of Arkansas State University and Anton Albers of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on the 2021 PING All-Central Region team, announced Saturday by the Golf Coaches Association.

Perico became the sixth Razorback to be voted to the squad three times. He led the Razorbacks in scoring for the third consecutive year with an average of 71.00 and won the Vanderbilt Legends Collegiate.

Reeder's season scoring average of 71.34 ranks seventh on the program's single-season list.

Sale, the only Sun Belt Conference golfer ranked in the top 100 via Golfstat, led the conference with a 71.42 stroke average of 24 rounds played.

Albers, a first team All-Sun Belt selection, has a 72.27 season scoring average, the fifth lowest by a Trojan, with 12 rounds of par or better.

TRACK AND FIELD

Csokas, Clark earn All-American honors

Harding University freshman Nikolasz Csokas earned All-America honors with a seventh-place finish in the 400-meter hurdles at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday in Allendale, Mich.

Csokas finished in 52.42 seconds, just off his personal best of 52.29.

Harding freshman Anna Kay Clark earned All-America honors and broke her own school record with a fifth-place finish in the javelin.

Clark launched her fourth of six throws 153-1, breaking her old personal best of 149-08.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services