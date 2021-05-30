Stoic Milwaukee sweeps Miami year after ouster

MIAMI -- There was no raucous celebration. No histrionics, no big on-court party when the final horn sounded and Milwaukee had avenged its playoff loss to Miami from last season.

Put simply, the Bucks expected to win. And the last four games showed exactly why.

The Bucks-Heat rematch was a mismatch, and Milwaukee became the first team to advance in this season's playoffs by beating Miami 120-103 on Saturday to complete a 4-0 first-round sweep. Brook Lopez scored 25 points, Bryn Forbes scored 22, and Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double -- 20 points, 12 rebounds and 15 assists -- for Milwaukee.

"Obviously, it's a great moment for us and winning 4-0, beating the team that beat us last year, feels good," Antetokounmpo said. "But at the end of the day, we've got a long way to go."

Khris Middleton had 20, Bobby Portis (LR Hall, Razorbacks) 13 and Jrue Holiday 11 for Milwaukee, which outscored Miami by 24 in the second half.

Bam Adebayo scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Miami, which got 18 points from Kendrick Nunn, 14 from Tyler Herro, 13 from Goran Dragic and a triple-double -- 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists -- from Jimmy Butler.

"We tip our hat to the Bucks' organization," Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra said. "They were a great team last year and they improved on that. Whether we were a part of that improvement or not, it's irrelevant. They took their game collectively to another level. They beat us for a reason."

The Heat became the second team in this playoff format to go from sweeping in the first round one year to being swept in the first round the next. The only other team to endure that was the then-New Jersey Nets, who swept New York in 2004 and lost 4-0 to Miami in 2005.

The third-seeded Bucks won't play again until at least Saturday. Their East semifinals series against either second-seeded Brooklyn or seventh-seeded Boston will start Saturday if the Nets advance in five games; in any other scenario, the Bucks will next play June 7.

"We've got a long ways to go," Bucks Coach Mike Budenholzer said. "It's the first round of the playoffs. I think there's got to be humility, a humbleness, an attitude or a mindset to get better. We've advanced in the first round. Whoever we play next, we've got to have the similar focus, a similar edge, willingness to play with each other, play together, all the things that we just did. Means nothing if we don't keep doing it going forward."

The Heat got the early jump. A pair of free throws by Duncan Robinson with 3:48 left in the opening quarter put Miami up 20-12, its biggest lead of the series, and the Heat margin would eventually grow to as much as 12 in the first half.

Yet there were signs that the Bucks had to like: Antetokounmpo was 1 for 7 with three fouls in the first half, Milwaukee had only two points off the first seven Heat turnovers, and despite all that, Miami's lead was merely 64-57 at the break.

And, sure enough, the third quarter was all Milwaukee.

The Heat shot 8 for 24 in the quarter, and Portis' three-pointer late in the third put Milwaukee up by 12. Before long, the series was decided.

TRAIL BLAZERS 115, NUGGETS 95

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Norman Powell matched his career playoff high with 29 points as Portland beat Denver to even the first-round series.

Powell made 4 three-pointers and was 11 of 15 from the floor, and CJ McCollum added 21 points for the sixth-seeded Trail Blazers. Game 5 is Tuesday night in Denver.

Nikola Jokic finished with 16 points and nine rebounds for third-seeded Denver before sitting out the final quarter. He was the Nuggets' top scorer.

Portland star Damian Lillard was 1 for 10 from the field but finished with 10 points, 10 assists and 8 rebounds. He also sat for the final quarter after the Blazers led by as many as 33 points in the third.

Jusuf Nurkic finished with 17 points, and Carmelo Anthony had 12 for Portland.

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reacts during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) shoots over Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn (25) shoots over Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) and guard Jrue Holiday (21) during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) shoots as Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) and center Bam Adebayo (13) defend during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) shoots as Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and center Brook Lopez (11) defend during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)