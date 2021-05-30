North Little Rock notebook

Summer activities back on schedule

The North Little Rock Parks and Recreation Department is bringing back its Summer Activities Program this year.

The program known as "SAPling" will have four sessions available for first- through fifth-graders at the Glenview, North Heights and Sherman community centers. There will also be a middle school SAPling program at Rose City Community Center.

The camp sessions are June 7-25, June 28-July 9, July 12-23 and July 26-Aug. 6. Early registration for all four camp sessions will cost $225 if paid in full by Friday.

The goal of this program is to offer youths entering first- through eighth-grades in the fall the opportunity to participate in daily summer activities, such as sports, nutrition, sciences and creative arts.

Those interested can schedule registration appointments by calling (501) 791-8545 or sending emails to programming@nlrpr.org.

Donations sought for homeless kids

The North Little Rock School District is accepting donations for its homeless program.

Bobbie Riggins, the district's homeless liaison, has identified nearly 600 students in the school district as homeless, according to a Friday news release. The homeless program is accepting donations, which will go directly to students and to services for them.

Interested parties can contact Riggins by email at rigginsb@nlrsd.org or by phone at (501) 771-8099.

Library's reading program beginning

The summer reading program challenge at the William F. Laman Public Library will begin Tuesday with prizes and programs for all ages.

The "Take the Tails and Tales Summer Reading Challenge" is open to youths and adults. Sign-up is free and can be completed at lamanlibrary.readsquared.com or at the library.

The library is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays to Fridays. The library will also continue to provide contact-free curbside pickup at both branches.