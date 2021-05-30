Summer Fun Just Begun: Camps, classes entertain Washington County kids

There's no mistaking that kids who have navigated a year of pandemic protocols deserve a fun, relaxing summer. Luckily, a plethora of Northwest Arkansas area organizations are offering a wide variety of summer camps and workshops to fit every age group and interest area. Most organizations have some kind of covid-19 precautions in place; be sure to call for more details. And check with your local libraries, many of which will have special summer offerings.

Fayetteville

Community Creative Center

505 W. Spring St.

571-2706; communitycreativecenter.org

Summer Art Camp Week 1-6 -- 8:30 a.m.-3:30 a.m. June 7-11; June 14-18; June 21-25; June 28-July 2; July 12-16; July 19-23. Ages 7-12. $250/week. Each week-long immersive camp features rotations of fine art, craft, theater and dance.

Arts Live Theatre

818 N. Sang Ave.

521-4932; artslivetheatre.com

Superheroes and Superpowers -- 9 a.m.-12 p.m. June 7-11. Ages 6-8. $150. Find your inner superhero in this week-long theater camp and create a Superpowers comic book. At the end of the week, show off your super powers in a Super Showcase at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. June 11.

That Other Wizarding School -- 1 -4 p.m. June 7-11. Ages 9-12. $200. Cast a spell of laughter with this enchanting tale in this Arts Live Theatre original production. The camp will include performances at 4 and 6 p.m. June 11.

24 Hour Play Mania -- 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. June 14-18. Ages 13-18. $300. Learn the process and secrets of creating a successful play in 24 hours. The original 10-minute result will be performed at 4 and 6 p.m. June 18, the final day of camp.

101 Dalmations on a Mission -- 9 a.m.-12 p.m. June 21-25. Ages 6-8. $150. What shenanigans are these lovable pups up to? Find out as we explore and tell the story of "101 Dalmatians," but with a twist as they are on a mission to save the day.

Comedy Improv University -- 1-4 p.m. June 21-25. Ages 13-18. $200. This hilarious week-long in person camp is focused on learning the tricks of the trade of short form comedy improv. And on the last day, there will be a live performance at the Arts Live Theatre Komedy Klub.

Shrek Musical Revue -- 1-4 p.m. June 28-July 2. Ages 9-12. $200. Campers will learn songs and dances from this family favorite musical and perform a revue the last day of camp for family and friends.

Peter Rabbit and Friends -- 9 a.m.-12 p.m. June 28-July 2. Ages 6-8. $150. As campers explore the world of Peter Rabbit, Flopsy, Mopsy, Cotton-tail and their friends, they'll learn about friendship, family and more. We will also delve into a few crafts, play theater games and make friends in the process.

5 for 5 Filmmaking Camp -- 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 12-16. Ages 13-18. $300. Create an original series of 5-minute episodes which will be written, rehearsed and filmed then published on the Arts Live Theatre YouTube Channel and Instgram TV. Space limited to 10 participants.

Parker the Pint-Sized Pirate -- 9 a.m.-12 p.m. July 19-23. Ages 9-12. $200. Parker wants to be real pirate, but the other pirates won't let him because he's too small. But while Parker may be small, he is brave and fearless and sets off to boldly go where no pirate has gone before -- to the lair of the evil sea monster.

Create-A-Play -- 1-4 p.m. July 19-23. Ages 6-8. $150. The campers will work together to create an original play and share it on the last day of camp.

Escape Room Adventure -- 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 26-30. Ages 13-18. $300. Adventure abounds as we create our own escape room with a theatrical theme and with theatrical flair. And we'll create a mystery of our own to share the last day of camp.

The Magic Tree House Adventures -- 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Aug. 2-6. Ages 6-8. $150. In this camp we'll climb up to our imaginary treehouse and explore new adventures and on the final day of camp, share our experiences with an audience.

Hogwarts Academy -- 1-4 p.m. Aug. 2-6. Ages 9-12. $150. Campers will be immersed in the fictional world of Harry Potter as they create potions, enjoy daily challenges and much more... Which house will you join?

The Teens of Mount Olympus -- 1-4 p.m. Aug. 9-13. Ages 13-18. $200. Another Arts Live Theatre original script comes to life in this camp where the gods are looking down upon their teenage sons and daughters as they navigate high school and life with Greek gods as their parents.

Create-A-Play -- 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Aug. 9-13. Ages 9-12. $150. The campers will work together to create an original play, then share it on the last day of camp.

Stage Movement (Virtual) -- 1-2 p.m. June 7-11. Ages 13-18. $75. This camp will cover the "ins and outs" of how to move easily and comfortably about the stage and the physical methods actors use to help with characterization.

Create-A-Play (Virtual) -- 1-2 p.m. June 14-18. Ages 6-8. $75. The campers will work together to create an original virtual play. On the last day of camp we will record our play and then post it ALT's YouTube channel.

Our Stories (Virtual) -- 9-10 a.m. June 21-25. Ages 9-12. $75. The week will consist of campers writing and performing a theater piece based upon themselves.

Our Stories (Virtual) -- 10-11 a.m. June 28-July 2. Ages 13-18. $75. The week will consist of campers writing and performing a theater piece based upon themselves.

Once Upon a Time: Tell a Tale (Virtual) -- 9-10 a.m. July 12-16. Ages 6-8. $75. Each day campers will play theater games and explore how to create characters and retell a different, yet familiar, story each day.

Variety Show (Virtual) -- 1-2 p.m. July 19-23. Ages 9-12. $75. Calling all singers, dancers, acrobats, magicians, actors, musicians and more. Campers will create their own variety show which will be recorded the final day of camp and made available for viewing on the Arts Live Theatre YouTube channel.

Act Up (Virtual) -- 1-2 p.m. Aug. 2-6. Ages 13-18. $75. Learn how to read scripts for character clues and information for audition and performance and how to create meaningful and honest characters.

Virtual Adventures (Virtual) -- 9-10 a.m. Aug. 9-13. Ages 6-8. $75. Let's create our own virtual characters in our own virtual story in our own virtual world. Anything goes as we explore all of the creative possibilities where the sky is the limit. The final project will be recorded and available for viewing on the Arts Live Theatre YouTube channel.

TheatreSquared

477 W. Spring, Fayetteville

445-6333; theatre2.org

Summer Shakespeare Academy -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 5-17. Ages 14-17. $300. This summer day camp provides young theater lovers a two-week "total immersion" in the theatrical world of William Shakespeare.

Summerstage -- Residential, July 24-31. Rising 10th-12th graders. Free through AEGIS funding. This prestigious eight-day residential program offers a unique exposure to nontraditional methodologies of creating theater. During the residential sessions, students work collaboratively as an ensemble to devise an original script that will be rehearsed for an end-of-session showcase.

Junior Shakespeare Camp -- 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Ages 10-13. $150. This creative camp is perfect for students who are new to theater as well as for those who are interested in further developing their skills.

Fayetteville Parks and Recreation

444-3461

FPR has a host of week-long camps from June 7-Aug. 2 with the theme of "Be Active." Many sessions end with a Friday showcase event that parents are encouraged to attend. $75-$80.

Springdale

The Jones Center

922 E. Emma Ave., Springdale

756-8090; thejonescenter.net

The Jones Center offers an abundance of one-week skating and hockey camps and one cooking camp for kids of all ages. Call for pricing.

The Amazeum is offering a selection of one-day camps for kids ages 6-11 at the Jones Center. $40/Jones Center members; $50/non-members.

Trike Theatre' "Trike Theatre Experience" Camp is a one-week camp offered at the Jones Center to students from Pre-K to 6th grade. $150/week.

Shiloh Museum of Ozark History

118 W. Johnson Ave.

750-8165; shilohmuseum.org

The Shiloh Museum's virtual online summer camp for ages 11 to 14 is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 19-23. The theme is "Art in the Trades," with a focus on artistic expression in occupations such as weaving, sewing, pottery, sculpting, woodworking, architecture, writing, painting, and photography. The life and work of historic Ozark tradespeople as well as members of modern-day Latinx and Marshallese communities will be explored. Camp is free of charge, but in order to receive a box of craft supplies, campers must be preregistered by July 2.

Come back to What's Up! next week for Benton County camps and workshops.