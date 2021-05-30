Summer meal program starting Wednesday

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The School District's summer meal program will be providing kids with seven breakfasts and lunches a week thanks to a U.S. Department of Agriculture waiver.

The summer meal program gives all children upto age 18 access to free meals, whether or not they are students, according to Jason Carter, child nutrition director.

In previous years, children were able to sit down for meals, but all meals will be to-go this year, Carter said. Meals will be available for pickup every Monday, Wednesday and Friday starting Wednesday and continuing through Aug. 13. Two days worth of meals will be provided on Mondays and Wednesdays, and three days of meals will be provided on Fridays, he said.

Pickup locations include Allen Elementary School, Spring Valley/Summerhill Apartments, Eliana Chacon Park, Siloam Springs Public Library and Bob Henry Park.

Families are asked to sign up for summer meals meals by 9:30 a.m. each day so staff members know how many to prepare. The sign-up form can be found at tinyurl.com/9xydu84c . Children do not have to be present to pickup a meal, Carter said.

The summer lunch program is able to increase the number of meals it serves each week due to a federal waiver that allows more than one meal to be served at a time because of the covid-19 pandemic, and another waiver that allows meals to be served seven days a week, Carter said.

During the 2020-2021 school year, districts received a USDA waiver that allowed all students to eat for free whether or not they qualify for free or reduced lunches. The waiver greatly increased participation in school meals, Carter said. It has been continued for the 2021-2022 school year, he said.